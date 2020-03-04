Register
13:10 GMT04 March 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    Sberbank logo is pictured during the Artificial Intelligence Journey (AIJ) forum, in Moscow, Russia.

    Huawei, Sberbank Join Forces on Cloud Services as Int'l Partnerships Grow Despite US-China Trade War

    © Sputnik / Mikhail Voskresensky
    Business
    Get short URL
    by
    0 90
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107736/86/1077368634_0:0:3246:1826_1200x675_80_0_0_66709267957a68611989942cac13a17f.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/business/202003041078473221-huawei-sberbank-join-forces-on-cloud-services-as-intl-partnerships-grow-despite-us-china-trade-war/

    The move aims to boost the reach of Russia's largest bank via technologies from the world's largest telecoms equipment provider to help build the nation's digital economy.

    Huawei Technologies and Russian banking giant Sberbank announced on Tuesday a new strategic partnership on providing cloud computing services for Russian businesses.

    Under the new partnership, business ranging from startups, small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and major corporations can access 37 cloud services integrated in to one system, a first for the Russian market.

    Yevgeny Kolbin, SberCloud CEO, said that the "exclusive offer" consisted of complementary cloud services to provide clients with a "unified convenient approach of using these services".

    Wang Wei, Huawei's general director, said that the partnership was "really important".

    "Huawei provides SberCloud with not only most progressive comprehensive cloud technology, but also transfer international expertise. We are sure that businesspersons will appreciate this solution and it will become a great contribution to the digital transformation of Russia,” he added.

    The news comes as Sberbank, which also has partnerships with Russian internet giants Yandex and Mail.ru, transitions from banking to online services to meet its digital goals, according to German Gref, Sberbank CEO.

    International Partnerships With Huawei Grow Amid US Trade War on China

    Huawei has inked several deals with partner nations in recent years, namely after launching a research and development centre in Canada in response to restrictions from Washington, as well as an 'Innovation and Experience' centre in the United Kingdom.

    British and Irish app developers have also received a boost in investments from the Chinese telecoms giant after the company pledged £20m to help coders upload their apps to Huawei's Mobile Services platform, among other incentives.

    ​Huawei also joined Spanish renewable energy firm X-Elio to build 11 projects projects across the European country, with the Chinese firm providing end-to-end technologies to help monitor solar plant systems, representing a major milestone in the Spanish renewable energy industry, Huawei announced in late February.

    Lluis Noguera, CEO of X-Elio, said at the time: "We are very satisfied with the cooperation. This joint innovation project with Huawei is a result of X-Elio's commitment to bringing on-line eco-friendly solar energy projects. This new solution with Huawei will enhance the sustainable development of Spanish electricity system."

    The Trump administration has repeatedly accused Huawei of spying for the Chinese government, which both Huawei and Beijing have sharply and repeatedly denied. The news comes as US officials press international partners with the Chinese telecoms giant to use alternatives such as Ericsson and Nokia to curb Huawei's influence, despite recent revelations that the US used a Swiss encryption firm to spy on 120 nations for decades using backdoor technologies.

    Related:

    After Winter Comes Spring: Huawei Product Launch Impresses With Fresh 5G Devices, High Sales Growth
    US, Huawei Officials Trade Words At Event Over Washington's 'Rip And Replace' Cybersecurity Policy
    Huawei Official Claims ‘US Can't Afford to Work Without’ Chinese Tech Giant
    ‘Google Killer’: Huawei Testing Its Own Search App Amid US Clampdown – Report
    Tags:
    renewable energy, green energy, US-China trade war, strategic partnership, cloud, cloud computing, Sberbank, Huawei
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Camouflage Ladies: Military Beauty Pageant in Russia
    Camouflage Ladies: Military Beauty Pageant in Russia
    Super Tuesday Affray
    Super Tuesday Affray
    Deal of the Century
    Deal of the Century: What is Trump's Plan for Israel and the Palestinians?
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse