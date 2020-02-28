Register
21:41 GMT28 February 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    Specialist Meric Greenbaum works at his post on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Friday, June 24, 2016. U.S. stocks are plunging in early trading after Britons voted to leave the European Union.

    US Dow in Free-Fall, Plunges 357 Points Amid Coronavirus-Fueled Sell-Offs

    © AP Photo / Richard Drew
    Business
    Get short URL
    1162
    Subscribe
    Sputnik
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/business/202002281078434156-us-dow-in-free-fall-plunges-300-plus-points-amid-coronavirus-fueled-sell-offs/

    US stocks closed the week on Friday with another loss, this time more than 300 points in the red as traders experienced yet another day of massive sell-offs brought on by concerns of the COVID-19 coronavirus’s impact on the US and global economies.

    Bringing the week’s grand total losses to more then 3,500 points, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell by 357.28 points. The S&P 500 plummeted by 24.54 and the Nasdaq Composite posted a gain of .89 points.

    Friday’s coronavirus-fueled losses further plunged US stocks into a correction territory - a 10% drop from recent highs - and placed the market on track for its worst drop since the 2008 financial crisis.

    “This unfortunately is the perfect storm,” Doug Cohen, managing director at Athena Capital Advisors, told the Wall Street Journal. “This is not something out of a standard economic textbook.”

    Overnight, both New Zealand and Nigeria confirmed their very first COVID-19 cases, and South Korea registered 571 new cases. China also updated its figures and revealed that 327 new cases were recorded.

    Outside the US, Asian markets are also taking quite the hit. Both Japan’s Nikkei 225 and South Korea’s KOSPI index closed Friday more than 3% down. China's Shenzhen Component Index wrapped the day with nearly 5% losses, and the Shanghai Stock Exchange took a 3.71% dive. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index reported a drop of 2.42%.

    “The timing of this was just the worst with respect to investor sentiment being elevated,” Doug Ramsey, chief investment officer at The Leuthold Group, told CNBC, referring to the coronavirus outbreak. “I’m not sure that the market has really priced in the potential economic impact of this.”

    In recent days, coronavirus fears have prompted several companies, including tech giants Apple, Microsoft and PayPal, to issue earnings and revenue notices regarding downgraded production forecasts.

    Taking note of the current atmosphere, investment banking giant Goldman Sachs further added to the growing market worries on Thursday when it revised its earnings estimates for 2020 and predicted no growth for US companies for the year because of the outbreak.

    At present, more than 83,800 coronavirus cases have been confirmed, according to the Johns Hopkins University Center for Systems Science and Engineering. Over 78,800 of the cases have been confirmed in mainland China, followed by South Korea with 2,337 cases. A total of 2,867 deaths from the virus have been officially documented.

    Related:

    US Stocks Fall Nearly 250 Points as Coronavirus Fears Continue
    US Stocks Plummet 1,031.61 Points Amid Concerns Over Growing Coronavirus Cases
    US Stocks Drop 879 Points in Two-Day Dive Over Coronavirus Fears
    US Stocks Plummet in Three-Day Dive Over Coronavirus Concerns
    US Stocks Plunge 1,190 Points as Coronavirus Fears Force Four-Day Dive
    Tags:
    crisis, finance, Dow Jones Industrials Average Index, coronavirus, US Stocks
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    This Week in Pictures: 22 - 28 February
    This Week in Pictures: 22 - 28 February
    VP vs. the Virus
    VP vs. the Virus
    Deal of the Century
    Deal of the Century: What is Trump's Plan for Israel and the Palestinians?
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse