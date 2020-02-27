Canada's Toronto Stock Exchange Halts Trading Over Technical Issue

The trading floor at Canada's Toronto Stock Exchange came to an abrupt halt on Thursday after officials experienced a technical issue.

According to CNBC, the TSX Composite Index was listed at 1.9% in the red and had already exceeded its 30-day average before trading came to a complete stop.

The TMX Group - the owner of the exchange - explained via Twitter that the matter is being investigated by officials and noted that clients are not able to "enter, modify or cancel open orders on TSX, TSXV and Alpha." As a result of the issue, the group further indicated that "the markets will remain in a Pre-Open state until further notice."

— TMX Group (@TMXGroup) February 27, 2020

​Following the declaration by the TMX Group, Montreal Exchange, a Canadian derivatives exchange, announced that it would "halt trading on all Equity Derivative Instruments and place all instruments in a pre-opening state."

MORE DETAILS TO COME.