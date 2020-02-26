Register
19:43 GMT26 February 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    Souvenir coins with the cryptocurrency logos of Bitcoin, Litecoin and Ethereum

    China Delays Development of Its Own Digital Currency Amid Coronavirus Outbreak - Reports

    © Sputnik / Evgeny Biyatov
    Business
    Get short URL
    0 10
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/106153/24/1061532418_0:159:3076:1889_1200x675_80_0_0_941a3f1e74f7017d3ed5d8c480f36cd9.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/business/202002261078410991-china-delays-development-of-its-own-digital-currency-amid-coronavirus-outbreak---reports/

    China's research into its sovereign digital currency has been delayed from the first quarter due to the outbreak of the coronavirus, sources close to the matter told the Global Times.

    But the launch will probably go ahead as planned as the country's central bank has the technological base, resources and abundant talent to catch up with the process, they noted. 

    The pilot run of the Digital Currency Electronic Payment (DCEP) will be carried out as scheduled this year, although central bank officials are still discussing the application scenarios under which the DCEP could circulate as genuine cash, sources said. 

    "The coronavirus outbreak has led to postponed work resumption in government institutions, including the People's Bank of China (PBC). Policymakers and research staff involved in the DCEP project are no exception, which weighs on the development process," a source close to the matter, who spoke on condition of anonymity, told the Global Times on Tuesday.

    Shentu Qingchun, CEO of Shenzhen-based blockchain company BankLedger, involved in the launch of the DCEP, told the Global Times on Monday that he was informed that PBC was expected to make an important announcement during the first quarter. 

    "But there's only one month left. So chances that the announcement could be made on time are slim," Shentu said, refusing to disclose details.

    But still, the PBC could make the launch as planned, industry insiders said. Some expect to see the DCEP make its debut in later 2020. 

    "The central bank has been preparing for the launch both technologically and theoretically for a long time. The technological roadmap has been laid out already," Cao Yin, vice director of the Advanced Research Institute of Blockchain under the Yangtze Delta Region Institute of Tsinghua University, told the Global Times on Tuesday.

    He added that the central bank's digital currency team has enough research and development (R&D) employees to deal with a small lag in the research process.

    In January, the PBC outlined its major tasks in 2020, including promoting the R&D for the new currency.

    So far, the PBC has established another two research institutes specialising in digital currencies in Shenzhen, South China's Guangdong Province and Suzhou, East China's Jiangsu Province, in addition to its headquarters in Beijing. 

    "The research into the DCEP has achieved fruitful results," the anonymous insider said, describing the current research stage as a close to an end. 

    As of February 20, the central bank's research institute had applied for 65 patents involving digital currencies, while the PBC's institute of printing science and technology had applied for 22 patents, according to media reports.

    Some analysts pointed out that patents involved in the launch of the DCEP, including issuance, circulation and recycling, have all been applied for, laying the foundation for future application.  

    Shentu predicted that due to the digital currency's advantage in reducing hand-to-hand contact among individuals, the outbreak of the coronavirus may give policymakers a reason to give more attention to the development of the DCEP. 

    "But that's not the main purpose of the digital currency," Shentu added.

    Libra
    © CC0
    No Digital Currencies: European Union Bans Facebook Libra - Reports
    On February 15, the Guangzhou branch of China's central bank said all used banknotes emanating from hospitals, wet markets and buses will be destroyed immediately to combat the COVID-19 crisis. Industry insiders said that it is likely that coronavirus could live on paper for some time. 

    By 2023, it is estimated that about 10 percent of Chinese cities will start using digital currency based on blockchain technology, according to an IDC report in February.  

    Tags:
    China's Central Bank, development, coronavirus, digital currency, China
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Blini is in the Air: Traditional Slavic Maslenitsa Celebrations in Moscow
    Which Race Is It, Anyway?
    Which Race Is It, Anyway?
    Deal of the Century
    Deal of the Century: What is Trump's Plan for Israel and the Palestinians?
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse