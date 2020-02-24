Oil Prices Drop Amid Coronavirus Fears

Oil prices have been falling for nearly a month amid the spread of coronavirus that has already affected 28 countries outside of China - the virus's place of origin.

Oil prices tumbled by four percent on Monday amid growing concerns over the coronavirus' impact on global demand.

The world's stock markets, especially the ones in Seoul and Milan also dropped earlier in the day amid fears of a coronavirus pandemic.

Following reports of a fourth fatal case in Italy's northern Lombardy region, Milan's stock market plunged by five percent.

Seoul's market dropped by 3.9 percent as South Korean authorities announced a surge in COVID-19 infections.

