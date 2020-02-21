Register
10:37 GMT21 February 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    Swedish krona

    Sweden Starts Testing of World’s First Blockchain-Based National Currency

    © Blogger photo. Neil Clark
    Business
    Get short URL
    0 12
    Subscribe
    https://cdn2.img.sputniknews.com/images/107835/32/1078353268.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/business/202002211078369343-sweden-starts-testing-of-worlds-first-blockchain-based-national-currency/

    Stockholm’s move comes amid growing concerns among governments, central banks and even intelligence agencies that cryptocurrencies could pose a major threat to traditional global financial structures and institutions backed by the dollar.

    Sweden’s Riksbank central bank has announced plans for a test-basis rollout of the e-krona, a central bank digital currency running on the distributed ledger technology (DLT) known for its use in cryptocurrencies.

    In a statement this week, Riksbank explained that the project’s aim was “to show how an e-krona could be used by the general public.”

    “A digital krona should be simple, user-friendly as well as fulfil critical requirements for security and performance,” the bank noted.

    Created by Ireland-based professional services company Accenture, the pilot project is expected to run until February 2021, with test users able to make and receive payments using a digital wallet, with payment options to include a mobile phone app, smartwatches and cards to make payments, deposits and withdrawals. Banks will be able to swap deposits in exchange for e-krona using a private DLT network controlled directly by the central bank.

    Cryptocurrencies
    © CC0
    Cryptocurrencies

    Sweden is one of dozens of countries which have explored the possibility of using digital currencies, with Russia, China, Japan, the European Union, Switzerland, the UK, Venezuela, Iran and others also looking into the idea of a blockchain-based e-currency. For some countries, the currency is merely an attractive new alternative payment tool. However, for nations targeted by US sanctions such as Iran, it is a potentially significant workaround against Washington’s crushing and arbitrary restrictions.

    Central bank-backed digital currencies operate a bit differently from traditional independent or corporate-backed cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin or Facebook’s Libra, which have been characterized by some as a potential threat to the global financial order due to their unregulated nature. However, the principle behind national e-currencies is much the same, with the system working by solving complex mathematical puzzles and operating without the use of a central server system.

    With less than 1 percent of Sweden’s GDP represented in banknotes in 2018, the Scandinavian country is already one of the most ‘cashless societies’ in the world, with Sweden deliberately moving toward digitizing all payments in a move criticized by some for the power it grants the government and business over peoples’ finances.

    Related:

    UK, US, Sweden Ignoring Rule of Law in Assange Case, Continue Breakdown in Int'l Norms - Hrafnsson
    Sweden Used as 'Haven' by Potential Terrorists – Migration Board Head
    Is Sweden’s Drive Towards a ’Cashless Society’ Something to Emulate?
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    An archaelogist works on a fresco in the House of Lovers Casa degli Amanti, one of three restored domus (ancient houses) reopened to the public at the archaeological site of Pompeii, Italy, 18 February 2020.
    Risen from the Ashes: Unique Villas from Ancient City of Pompeii Open to Public After 40-Year Hiatus
    Democratic Bloodbath
    Democratic Bloodbath
    Deal of the Century
    Deal of the Century: What is Trump's Plan for Israel and the Palestinians?
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse