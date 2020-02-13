Register
13:34 GMT13 February 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    A Huawei logo is seen at a Huawei production base during a media tour in Donggguan, China's Guangdong province on March 6, 2019

    Huawei Slams WSJ Report Claiming Proof of Backdoor Spying as WaPo Reveals CIA Tech Spied for Decades

    © AFP 2019 / WANG ZHAO
    Business
    Get short URL
    by
    0 71
    Subscribe
    https://cdn4.img.sputniknews.com/images/107830/50/1078305030.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/business/202002131078303467-huawei-slams-wsj-report-claiming-proof-of-backdoor-spying-as-wapo-reveals-cia-tech-spied-for/

    The Chinese telecoms giant hit back at US officials publishing an alleged 'bombshell' report accusing them of using secret technology to spy on its customers. The news comes as tensions grow between the US and European allies as member-states have announced they will not block Huawei on 5G cooperation.

    Huawei Technologies slammed a Wall Street Journal report stating that the tech giant has a capability to extract data from mobile networks using "backdoors" in their 5G equipment, Huawei Central reported on Thursday.

    “The Wall Street Journal is clearly aware that the US government can’t provide any evidence to support their allegations, and yet it still chose to repeat the lies being spread by these US officials. This reflects The Wall Street Journal’s bias against Huawei and undermines its credibility," a Huawei spokesperson said in a statement.

    The spokesperson added that it was impossible to access customer networks without authorisation and that visibility would be impossible, adding that it did not have the means to bypass national carriers or steal data from customers without being detected by security systems and firewalls.

    “US allegations of Huawei using lawful interception are nothing but a smokescreen – they don’t adhere to any form of accepted logic in the cybersecurity domain,” Huawei added.

    The spokesperson explained that the company was "very indignant" that US government officials had "spared no efforts to stigmatise Huawei" using cybersecurity issues.

    "If the US does discover Huawei’s violations, we again solemnly request the US to disclose specific evidence instead of using the media to spread rumors," The Chinese tech firm concluded.

    The news comes just days after the Washington Post revealed that the US Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) had used an encryption firm to spy on numerous countries for decades, despite US officials accusing Huawei of spying on clients for the Chinese government. Both Huawei and the Chinese government have sharply and repeatedly condemned the allegations as false.

    The Chinese telecoms firm has been embroiled in the US trade war on China after it was placed on an entities list in May last year, along with ZTE and over 70 other firms. Huawei later began reducing dependence on American tech, including developing its own HarmonyOS operating system and Huawei Mobile Services developer kit for mobiles, as well as launching its Mate 30 Pro without US components, as well as expanding innovation and R&D centres with partner countries globally.

    Despite pressure from Washington, the United Kingdom and many European Union member-states have said they will not block Huawei from building their national 5G infrastructure, with the former approving the Chinese firm to build non-core components across Britain with strict measures set to be put in place.

    Related:

    'Don't Wish to See EU Companies Affected': China Warns France Against Huawei 5G Discrimination
    German Governing Party Set to Avoid Huawei 5G Ban in Rebuff to US – Report
    US Officials Say They Have Evidence That Huawei Has 'Back Door' Access to Telecom Networks - Report
    Backlash as Huawei Nears Deal With London School of Economics Over 5G Research Project
    Tags:
    Backdoors, backdoor encryption access, CIA, telecoms giant, 5G network, 5g mobile internet, Huawei
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Fashion as Religion: The Blonds Present Shimmering Garments at New York Fashion Week
    Trumper Jumpers
    Trumper Jumpers
    Deal of the Century
    Deal of the Century: What is Trump's Plan for Israel and the Palestinians?
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse