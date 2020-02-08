Register
11:12 GMT08 February 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    Oil rig

    Gulf States Face Risk of Losing Their Oil Wealth by 2034, IMF Warns

    © CC0
    Business
    Get short URL
    by
    0 32
    Subscribe
    https://cdn3.img.sputniknews.com/images/107682/42/1076824209.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/business/202002081078260184-gulf-states-face-risk-of-losing-their-oil-wealth-by-2034-imf-warns/

    While urging Gulf Cooperation Council members to push ahead with economic reforms, the International Monetary Fund admitted that the new policy will have “a multitude of socio-economic consequences”.

    The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has warned that Gulf states will be at risk of their oil wealth vanishing in the next fourteen years if they fail to undertake further economic reforms.

    In a study released earlier this week, the IMF claimed that “at the current fiscal stance, the region's financial wealth could be depleted by 2034”or even faster, turning the region into a net borrower.

    The study specifically referred to the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) of Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and United Arab Emirates, which accounts for a fifth of the world's crude supplies.  

    "Ongoing reforms are moving the GCC region in the right direction, but they need to accelerate," the IMF stressed, praising most GCC states’ drive to embark on economic diversification and reform programmes that include subsidy cuts, raising power prices and even introducing value-added tax and other forms of taxation.

    Apart from the diversification, the reforms should include reductions in government expenditure and the introduction of broad-based taxes.

    Additionally, the GCC will have to reform their massive civil service sectors, and reduce public wage bills, according to the IMF.

    At the same time, the global lender cautioned that the proposed measures "would have a multitude of socio-economic consequences affecting employment, household incomes, and business confidence and investment”.

    The reforms are expected to come as the global energy market goes through a fundamental change, with climate change-related concerns prompting the world to shift to renewable sources, according to the study.

    “This outlook spells a significant fiscal sustainability challenge for the GCC region”, which the IMF said should brace itself for long-term lower hydrocarbon demand and lower energy prices.

    Gulf Region Tensions

    The study comes amid simmering tensions in the Gulf region which were sparked by the standoff between the United States and Iran that has been in place since Washington’s unilateral withdrawal from the 2015 Iran nuclear deal in 2018.

    In May 2019, four commercial vessels, including two Saudi Arabian oil tankers, were sabotaged in the waters off the UAE's Fujairah, in what the US claimed was the work of Iran, which in turn denied the accusations.

    In September, a drone attack on Saudi Aramco oil facilities caused major fires and partially disrupted the country's oil production, affecting global oil prices. Washington again pointed the finger at Tehran which said that the allegations held no water.

    Related:

    Trump Says 'Very Important' for OPEC to Increase Oil Production
    Aramco Attacks Spark Largest Oil Supply Cut Since Gulf War, What Next?
    Iran, Iraq, Gulf States Should Join Coalition to Defend Persian Gulf, Tehran Says
    Tags:
    oil, International Monetary Fund, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Bahrain
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    This Week in Pictures: 1-7 February
    This Week in Pictures: 1-7 February
    Iowan Imbroglio
    Iowan Imbroglio
    Deal of the Century
    Deal of the Century: What is Trump's Plan for Israel and the Palestinians?
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse