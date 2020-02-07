Register
16:52 GMT07 February 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    An aerial photo shows several Boeing 737 MAX airplanes grounded at Boeing Field in Seattle, Washington, U.S. March 21, 2019

    New Boeing 737 MAX Software Snafu Adds Fresh Concerns as US Planemaker Hurries to Recertify Plane

    © REUTERS / Lindsey Wasson
    Business
    Get short URL
    by
    220
    Subscribe
    https://cdn4.img.sputniknews.com/images/107817/37/1078173775.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/business/202002071078255881-new-boeing-737-max-software-snafu-adds-fresh-concerns-as-us-planemaker-hurries-to-recertify-plane/

    The news comes as the US aerospace firm rushes to recertify its flagship plane after two fatal crashes killed hundreds of people, in addition to revelations on the company's culture and falling profits.

    The troubled Boeing 737 MAX has another software glitch, according to flight testers. 

    Despite this, the US Federal Aviation Administration along with the Chicago-based planemaker said that the issue could be resolved without extending the target date for the plane to return to operation.

    News of the flaw was revealed at an airline industry event in London, where FAA chief Steve Dickson mentioned the problem but stated he did not believe it would cause a "significant delay".

    Dickson added that a key certification flight may take place in the next few weeks, depending on whether Boeing could fix the issue, but cautioned against any set timeline as said in previous statements.

    The company said in a statement it was working to resolve the issue so that the light would "only illuminate as intended", adding the issue would not affect its target date of returning the plane to service in summer 2020.

    Boeing's statement follows the company's endorsement of further pilot simulator training, despite the plane's return date ultimately being decided by regulators. But both Boeing and the FAA found issues with wiring in the plane in January that could cause short circuiting issues.

    News of the flaw comes after the company disclosed hundreds of internal correspondences on attempts to dodge regulatory scrutiny, including employees criticising the flagship plane as being "designed by clowns who in turn are supervised by monkeys", just days after chief executive David Calhoun assumed duties over the troubled aerospace firm. 

    Due to the crisis, the company posted an annual loss of revenues at $17.91bn in the first three months of 2019, down from 37 percent at $28.34bn a year before.

    Issues surrounding the plane's Manoeuvring Characteristics Augmentation System (MCAS) were found to have caused two deadly plane crashes in Indonesia and Ethiopia, killing 346 people.

    Boeing executives also halted production of the 737 MAX following the FAA's decision last year not to recertify the plane before 2020, with further redundancies issued to numerous employees in the plane's supply chain as the engine maker, CFM International, has begun shifting production from Boeing to the rival Airbus 320neo.

     

    Related:

    Boeing Not Awaiting Regulatory Approval to Begin 737 Max Production - Reports
    DARPA Scraps 'Phantom Express' Space Plane Project After Boeing Withdraws - Reports
    Boeing Posts First Annual Loss in 20 Years, ‘Significantly Impacted’ by 737 MAX Grounding
    Watch Out-of-Control Boeing 737 Hits Tow Truck Driver to Death While Being Pulled to Gate
    Tags:
    Boeing 737 Max 8, Boeing 737 MAX, Boeing
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    This Week in Pictures: 1-7 February
    This Week in Pictures: 1-7 February
    Iowan Imbroglio
    Iowan Imbroglio
    Deal of the Century
    Deal of the Century: What is Trump's Plan for Israel and the Palestinians?
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse