Register
23:31 GMT05 February 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    First production model of Tesla Model 3 out the assembly line is seen in this undated handout photo from Tesla Motors.

    Tesla Stocks Drops Over 17% As Coronavirus Delays Deliveries of Model 3 Cars

    © REUTERS / Handout
    Business
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn5.img.sputniknews.com/images/105628/45/1056284506.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/business/202002051078239525-tesla-stocks-drops-over-17-as-coronavirus-delays-deliveries-of-model-3-cars/

    The electronic carmaker Tesla was poised to roll out its new Model 3 cars to its lucrative Chinese market in January. However, due to the outbreak of the coronavirus in Wuhan, government orders have led to the firm's factories being shut down.

    Tesla shares fell 17.18% on Wednesday after a company executive announced that deliveries scheduled for February will be delayed due to the coronavirus outbreak.

    “The proposed delivery (of cars) in early February will be delayed”, said Tao Lin, vice president at Tesla, on the Chinese microblogging service Weibo, according to a CNBC translation, in response to a question from a user.

    “We will catch up the production line once the outbreak situation gets better.”

    The huge fall follows substantial stock increases the previous two days - jumping nearly 20% on Monday and 13.7% on Tuesday.

    Tesla on Wednesday did however avoid hitting a record loss in a single-day, just falling short of 2012 when the stock fell 19.3%. The fall remains the second worst single-day drop however.

    Canaccord downgraded the company to a “hold” from a “buy,” despite keeping its price target at $750 per share, while also suggesting that investors should wait before purchasing Tesla stock.

    Tesla Chief Financial Officer Zach Kirkhorn said last week that its Shanghai factory will stay closed for an extra week to week-and-a-half due to the outbreak of coronavirus, which has now infected at least 24,000 people across the world and killed around 490 in China.

    “This may slightly impact profitability for the quarter but is limited as the profit contribution from Model 3 Shanghai remains in the early stages,” he said.

    The electric carmaker started to issue its Model 3 vehicles from its Shanghai Gigafactory to Chinese customers in January of this year, but its Shanghai factory has been closed since the Lunar New Year due to government guidelines.

     

     

    Related:

    Elon Musk Says Tesla’s Acquisition of Maxwell Will Have ‘Very Big Impact’ on EV Batteries
    Seven WW2-Era Bombs Discovered on Site of Future Tesla Plant in Germany - Reports
    Tesla Shares Jump 19.9%, Marking Biggest One-Day Gain in Six Years
    Tags:
    stocks, coronavirus, Model 3, Tesla
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Cristiano Ronaldo
    Cristiano Ronaldo Turns 35: Memorable Moments of Football Star's Career
    Iowan Imbroglio
    Iowan Imbroglio
    Deal of the Century
    Deal of the Century: What is Trump's Plan for Israel and the Palestinians?
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse