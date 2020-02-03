Register
13:33 GMT03 February 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    The logo of Japanese auto giant Nissan Motor is seen at the Tokyo Motor Show on November 2, 2015.

    Nissan Denies UK Media Claims It Will 'Double Down' on Sunderland Plant After Brexit, Close EU Sites

    © AFP 2019 / YOSHIKAZU TSUNO
    Business
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn5.img.sputniknews.com/images/104714/43/1047144301.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/business/202002031078212784-nissan-denies-uk-media-claims-it-will-double-down-on-sunderland-plant-after-brexit-close-eu-sites/

    The news comes ahead of fierce negotiations between London and Brussels, with the UK Prime Minister planning to deliver a speech on Monday regarding the government's post-Brexit stance, which is expected to take a hardline approach.

    Japanese auto giant Nissan has said it plans to "double down" on production at its Sunderland plant in the UK to boost its UK market share, the Financial Times reported on Sunday.

    The company said it would shutter facilities in Barcelona and France under its contingency plans in a bid to keep a major competitive advantage as potential rivals would battle tariffs on vehicles sold to UK markets, according to FT.

    Potential market share increases for the automaker could jump from 4 to 20 percent, under the plan, FT reported.

    Nissan's Sunderland plant, in northeast England, is the largest outside of Japan and hosts roughly 6,000 employees.

    Three of the companies five top models - the Leaf, Qashqai and Juke, - are produced there, where the automaker has invested over £4bn in the facility.

    But a Nissan Europe spokesman said in a statement that the company denied that "such a contingency plan exists".

    He said: "We’ve modelled every possible ramification of Brexit and the fact remains that our entire business both in the UK and in Europe is not sustainable in the event of WTO tariffs.

    Nissan would continuously urge UK and European Union officials to collaborate on an "orderly balanced Brexit" that would "encourage mutually beneficial trade", the spokesman added.

    Profits for the company's European division have nosedived since July last year, with sales declining 17 percent to roughly 567,000 units, namely due to decreases in diesel models.

    Plans to keep the company's production in 2016 were scrapped after the car giant said it planned to keep its its X-Trail manufacturing base in Japan, increasing fears of an exodus from the UK's most successful automaking plant.

    The news comes as UK prime minster Boris Johnson has revealed a tough negotiation stance on talks with Brussels, with a speech on Monday stating there would be "no need" for the UK to follow EU rules in exchange for scrapping tariffs in future agreements. Further automakers have hinted at boosting post-Brexit production, with PSA chief executive Carlos Tavares stating he may ramp up production at the Ellesmere Port factory in Chesire.

    Related:

    Nissan May Lose $78Mln in Aid After Scrapping Plans to Produce in UK - Reports
    Nissan to Slash 12,500 Jobs Globally After Profits Collapse 99 Percent Amid Brexit, Ghosn Arrests
    Nissan Shares Fall to Eight-Year Low After Top Executive Decides to Quit
    Nissan Accelerates Contingency Plan For Split From Renault Alliance - Reports
    Tags:
    post-Brexit, Brexit, Nissan, Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Beauty and Passion: Spirit of Spanish Dance Presented at International Flamenco Fashion Show
    Beauty and Passion: Spirit of Spanish Dance Presented at International Flamenco Fashion Show
    Wilbur Ross Coronavirus
    Disaster Dividend
    Nazi Germany's largest death camps
    Factories of Death: Concentration Camps of Nazi Germany
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse