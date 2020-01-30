Register
    South Sudan's Foreing Minister Avut Deng Achuil and Russian foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov shake hands after a news conference following their meeting, in Moscow, Russia.

    South Sudan, Russia Sign Memo on Gas, Oil Cooperation - Foreign Minister

    © Sputnik / Vitaliy Belousov
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) - South Sudan and Russia have signed a memorandum on bilateral cooperation in the oil and gas industries, the foreign minister of the African country, Awut Deng Acuil has told Sputnik.

    "Well, this is when we signed the memorandum, this is what I am following up. We have identified the areas where we can cooperate with Russia. We know that there is a very good technology in terms of natural gas, also in the petroleum sphere, and we have coal — we have so many minerals — so we wanted to come up with areas where Russian companies can work. They can come even to the refinery [sector], and to infrastructure, because we do not have roads — we do not have a railway," she said when asked about oil and gas contracts with Russian companies.

    According to her, the country currently produces 170,000 barrels of oil per day and plans to reach 200,000 barrels per day this year.

    A Sudanese man waves his national flag in Khartoum on July 9, 2011 hours before South Sudan officially declares independence from the north
    © AFP 2019 / ASHRAF SHAZLY
    President of South Sudan and Ex-Rebel Leader Agree to Form Government of National Unity - Reports
    When asked about potential military cooperation, the minister replied that there was "nothing like that" between the two countries.

    The foreign minister visited Moscow from January 27-29, where she met with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov to continue talks they started during the 2019 Russia-Africa summit in Sochi. The two countries signed a memorandum of understanding during the event.

    barrel, gas, oil, memorandum, Russia, South Sudan
    Votre message a été envoyé!
