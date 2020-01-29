Tories Looking Into Options to Seek Vote on Tighter Rules for Huawei 5G Network - Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Senior members of the UK Conservative Party are examining options to force the House of Commons to vote on stricter rules for Huawei's participation in the development of the UK's 5G infrastructure, media reported on Wednesday.

According to The Guardian, senior members of the Conservative Party are examining the possibility to try to influence the House of Commons vote on imposing more restrictions on Huawei or reduce its market share.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson's government announced on Tuesday that Huawei would be allowed to participate in the UK’s 5G network development, but with certain restrictions. Huawei is expected to be excluded from all "safety-related" and "safety-critical" networks, as well as "sensitive geographic locations," such as nuclear sites and military bases. The company's share of the new market will be capped at 35 per cent for each of the country's four mobile phone operators.

In May 2019, the US government blacklisted Huawei over its suspected connections to Chinese intelligence and has been pushing other countries to refrain from using Huawei’s equipment when adopting 5G network technology. Some countries, however, remain unpersuaded, including Germany and France, which are still debating the issue.

© AP Photo / Andy Wong In this Jan. 29, 2019, file photo, the logos of Huawei are displayed at its retail shop window reflecting the Ministry of Foreign Affairs office in Beijing.

On Tuesday, US Senator Tom Cotton called on the US Director of National Intelligence to investigate Huawei’s role in the development of the United Kingdom’s 5G network and review the intelligence sharing between Washington and London.

5G is an advanced wireless technology that can transfer information at speeds 30 times faster than current 4G networks. The technology is predicted to alter the world significantly, particularly in the fields of home technology. China is one of the world leaders in the rollout of 5G, and coverage was launched commercially in the country on 1 November.