Register
20:20 GMT28 January 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    Delta Air Lines jets parked at John F. Kennedy International Airport

    Delta Air Lines Fined Over Booting Three Muslim Passengers Off Flights

    © AP Photo / Mark Lennihan
    Business
    Get short URL
    0 32
    Subscribe
    https://cdn3.img.sputniknews.com/images/105299/60/1052996074.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/business/202001281078165137-delta-air-lines-fined-over-booting-three-muslim-passengers-off-flights-/

    A major American airline has been ordered to pay tens of thousands of dollars after it was found that the company failed to follow proper security protocol and discriminated against Muslim travelers.

    The US Department of Transportation issued a release on Friday which revealed Delta Air Lines had been charged $50,000 in civil penalties and ordered to ensure “certain Delta flight and cabin crews and customer service representatives” undergo civil rights training following two incidents involving Muslim passengers in 2016.

    The department’s first investigation came about following a discrimination complaint filed regarding Delta Flight 229 out of Charles de Gaulle Airport in Paris, France, to Cincinatti, Ohio, on July 26, 2016. According to the consent order, while the plane was still on the ground, a passenger on the plane alerted a flight attendant about two fellow travelers - a man and a woman wearing a headscarf - that made them “very uncomfortable and nervous.” The passenger claimed the man had “inserted something plastic into his watch” and said both were “fidgety, nervous, and sweating.” The same flight attendant informed the plane’s captain that they observed the man using the word “Allah” several times in a text message to someone via his cellphone.

    Soon after, the captain contacted Delta Corporate Security and was informed that the couple, identified in an August 2016 Washington Post article as Nazia and Faisal Ali, were US citizens returning home from a trip to Europe and had “no red flags.” Nevertheless, the Alis were taken off the plane at the captain’s request and ordered to undergo additional vetting, despite having passed through previous security screenings.

    The officer who interviewed the couple ultimately cleared them for travel and described the duo as “not having an aggressive attitude, but more of a stressed one and incomprehension on their part.” While the Alis were granted approval to return to their flight, the captain refused to allow the couple back on his plane, citing flight attendants’ discomfort. The Alis would have to wait until the following day to get on a flight back to the US. The Transportation Department determined that the couple’s “perceived religion” influenced the Delta employees’ conduct and actions toward the Alis on Flight 229.

    The second investigation was launched following a review of Delta passenger complaints between June 30, 2016, and June 30, 2018. It was found that a Muslim passenger, identified as “Mr. A” in the consent order, was also subjected to discrimination - just five days after the Alis - on Flight 49 out of Amsterdam Schiphol Airport to New York’s John F. Kennedy Airport on July 31, 2016.

    The Delta flight crew alleged that several passengers reported that they saw Mr. A making “significant eye contact” with a person of similar ethnicity before speaking with them and receiving a small package that he later took with him onto the aircraft. Flight attendants on the plane recounted that Mr. A moved to a window seat and constantly peered outside while appearing to sweat. While the flight attendants communicated these details to the captain, the plane eventually pulled away from the gate after Delta Corporate Security said Mr. A had “no red flags” and a security officer’s on-board assessment of the individual concluded that there was nothing out of the ordinary about Mr. A.

    However, the plane returned to the gate after the flight attendants reiterated their discomfort with Mr. A being on the flight. The traveler was then removed from the plane and booked on a later flight. The Transportation Department concluded that this incident was “discriminatory,” as Mr. A had already been cleared to fly and Delta security protocol was not followed pertaining to his removal and rebooking.

    The consent order noted that Delta denied that it “engaged in discriminatory conduct,” but also admitted that the incidents could have been handled differently.

    Nevertheless, the major airliner has been fined $50,000 and ordered to have select employees undergo civil rights training. The Transportation Department also called for the carrier to “enhance its e-training civil rights program.”

    Related:

    Watch: US Air Force Develops New Robot Pilot Tech to Operate Aged-Out Aircraft
    China Confirms Arrest of American FedEx Pilot Over Alleged Munition Smuggling
    AFRICOM Opens Investigation After Losing Remotely Piloted Aircraft Over Tripoli
    Sex Offender, Former US Marine Arrested in Florida for Impersonating Marine One Pilot
    Watch: Passenger Films Moment Delta Plane’s Engine Malfunctioned
    Tags:
    travel, security, fines, Delta Air Lines, airline, discrimination, discrimination, Muslim, Muslims
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Rescued From Hell: 75th Anniversary of Auschwitz Liberation by Soviet Army
    Rescued From Hell: 75th Anniversary of Auschwitz Liberation by Soviet Army
    Rotten Ratings
    Rotten Ratings
    Nazi Germany's largest death camps
    Factories of Death: Concentration Camps of Nazi Germany
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse