Register
14:05 GMT28 January 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    Apple Inc logo

    Apple May Face ‘Massive Challenges’ in iPhone Production Over Coronavirus - Report

    © CC0
    Business
    Get short URL
    by
    0 30
    Subscribe
    https://cdn4.img.sputniknews.com/images/104874/71/1048747150.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/business/202001281078162400-apple-may-face-massive-challenges-in-iphone-production-over-coronavirus---report/

    Apple was reportedly gearing up to launch a new cut-price iPhone model at its main manufacturing centers in Henan and Guangdong provinces in China, close to Hubei Province, which has been scarred by an outbreak of the SARS-like coronavirus that has so far claimed 106 lives.

    The coronavirus outbreak in China could impact Apple's iPhone supply chain, uprooting production deadlines, while local staffing might become an additional problem, according to a report from Nikkei Asian Review.

    "The [coronavirus] situation in China could affect the planned production schedule," the publication quotes an anonymous supply chain executive as saying.

    Other executives are cited as stressing that the SARS-like coronavirus has generated "massive uncertainties and challenges" for production of both iPhones and AirPods, since most of Apple's AirPods production is in China.

    Fears about the impact on the otherwise blistering pace of production from the virus outbreak were aired last week at a news conference in Taipei by Terry Gou, founder of Foxconn, which trades as Hon Hai Precision Industry - the world's biggest maker of iPhones.

    iPhone
    © CC0
    iPhone
    "We are considering whether or not to let employees return to China after the Lunar New Year holidays," said Gou on the eve of the introduced quarantine and lockdown for Wuhan - the epicenter of the outbreak - by Chinese authorities.

    China's vacillating economic growth rate could also reel from the impact of the virus, say analysts, in turn potentially hurting local sales of consumer goods such as smartphones.

    As Wuhan is currently on lockdown, the publication notes that Apple has its main manufacturing centers in neighboring Henan and Guangdong provinces.

    Apple supplier Foxconn's Zhengzhou factory, which employs around 350,000 people and produces more than half of the world's iPhones, is located in Henan.

    Outbreak of a new coronavirus, in Wuhan, Hubei province, China
    © REUTERS / STRINGER
    Outbreak of a new coronavirus, in Wuhan, Hubei province, China

    Chinese authorities, who have locked down Hubei Province, said early on Tuesday that the virus had so far claimed 106 lives on the mainland, with over 4,500 confirmed cases.
    There has been no official comment on the reports from Apple.

    Apple’s ‘Blistering Production Pace’

    Earlier reports claimed Apple was gearing up to start manufacturing a new cut-price model of iPhone slated to be unveiled in March as part of its new cost-conscious pricing strategy to boost sales in emerging markets.

    The reviewed approach was adopted after iPhone sales, accounting for half of Apple's revenue, suffered two quarters of decline in the first half of 2019.

    The potential production disruption could sting the new iPhone, with Nikkei Asian Review citing two sources as saying although production was initially slated for the third week of February, the currently volatile situation spurred by the virus outbreak could change everything.

    The recent developments come as industry sources are cited by the outlet as revealing that Apple has been boosting production, asking suppliers to make up to 80 million iPhones over the first half of this year.

    This represents a 10 percent rise on last year's production schedule.

    Apple CEO Tim Cook, discusses the new Apple campus at an event to announce new products at Apple headquarters Monday, March 21, 2016, in Cupertino, Calif.
    © AP Photo / Marcio Jose Sanchez
    Apple CEO Tim Cook, discusses the new Apple campus at an event to announce new products at Apple headquarters Monday, March 21, 2016, in Cupertino, Calif.

    The Cupertino, California-based company has booked orders for up to 65 million of its older, predominantly iPhone 11 series phones, and up to 15 million units of the new 'affordable' model.

    An industry source was quoted as saying:

    "This year is much busier than last year."

     

    Related:

    Apple Helps FBI Nab Owner of Biggest Torrent Sharing Site
    North Korea Cancels All Air China Flights to Pyongyang, Beefs Up Precautions Amid Coronavirus Fears
    Apple Expected to Lose Huge Share of China's Market in Major Win for Huawei
    Coronavirus Peak to Hit China in 7-10 Days - China's National Health Commission
    Apple Decided Not to Encrypt iCloud Backups after FBI Complains – Reports
    Tags:
    Wuhan, Henan Province, Hubei, FoxConn, Apple, Apple, coronavirus, SARS coronavirus, China, China
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Rescued From Hell: 75th Anniversary of Auschwitz Liberation by Soviet Army
    Rescued From Hell: 75th Anniversary of Auschwitz Liberation by Soviet Army
    Rotten Ratings
    Rotten Ratings
    Nazi Germany's largest death camps
    Factories of Death: Concentration Camps of Nazi Germany
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse