Register
06:34 GMT27 January 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    A trader makes a telephone call

    'The Worst is Yet to Come': Negative Base Rate Poses Serious Threats – Danish Financial Watchdog

    © AP Photo / Michael Probst
    Business
    Get short URL
    0 10
    Subscribe
    https://cdn4.img.sputniknews.com/images/104589/80/1045898085.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/business/202001271078146837-the-worst-is-yet-to-come-negative-base-rate-poses-serious-threats--danish-financial-watchdog/

    While the idea of negative interest rates that emerged after the 2008 financial crisis in order to stimulate lending, spur inflation, and reinvigorate economic growth has become entrenched in parts of Europe, it has also led to property bubbles and wealth disparities.

    Denmark, which has had subzero rates longer than most other European countries, is on its way to becoming a blueprint for the negative-rate economy, as the real cost of the regulation designed as a short-term fix to stave off crises will make itself felt, according to Kristian Vie Madsen, deputy director general at the Danish Financial Supervisory Authority (FSA).

    “Now is the time that you, to a larger extent, will be able to see the problem in the profits of the banks”, Madsen told Bloomberg, suggesting that “the worst is yet to come”.

    According to the Danish Bankers’ Association, negative rates pose a serious threat and are estimated to have cost the industry around DKK 2.5 billion ($371 million) last year alone. By contrast, with positive rates, banks could have made around DKK 3 billion ($440 million).

    In Denmark, banks have so far relied on “a lot of one-offs” to offset losses, as Madsen put it, such as historically low loan impairments, high bond-portfolio valuations and record rates of mortgage refinancing. However, those effects are coming to an end, he warned.

    “There are not that many one-offs that can save the results for the next year”, Madsen stressed.

    Not only do negative rates add to banks’ cost of holding bonds in order to meet liquidity requirements, but also force banks to impose fees on retail clients with large deposits, in an bid to get rid of surpluses. This can't but negatively affect deposits.

    As the Danish experience reveals, negative rates also cause an increase in property prices, as investors prefer tangible assets in times of uncertainty (which negative rates tend to imply), creating propery bubbles. In 2019, Danish house prices reached their highest-ever levels, growing by 4.2 percent in a single year. Additionally, widening inequality in the nation has also been linked to the negative interest rate environment, which is not likely to change in the coming years.

    According to Madsen, FSA is now on the lookout for banks that try to cope with the tougher climate by overselling their loans. He urged the industry to be more disciplined in dealing with costs.

    Low-interest rate environments have been developing at an unprecedented pace since the 2008 financial crisis in an attempt to stimulate investment, employment, and inflation levels. The rationale is that low-interest rates encourage more spending and investment, contrasted by the slim returns offered by cash savings accounts.

    Denmark became the world's first nation to introduce a negative base rate in 2012, partly to maintain its currency peg to the euro, as it emerged as a safe-haven economy following the recession. Markedly absent from the Eurozone, Denmark was seen as a credit-worthy sovereign nation by investors. Since then, a negative-rate policy has been mimicked by Switzerland, Sweden, Japan, and the EU.

    Tags:
    business, finance, Scandinavia, Denmark
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Secure, Contain, Protect: How China and Other Countries Fight Against New Coronavirus
    Secure, Contain, Protect: How China and Other Countries Fight Against New Coronavirus
    Rotten Ratings
    Rotten Ratings
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse