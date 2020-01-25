Register
14:27 GMT25 January 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    IBM Logo

    IBM Knocked for Preferring Asian Workers to Americans as It Partners With Ivanka Trump

    © CC BY 2.0 / Patrick / IBM Logo
    Business
    Get short URL
    by
    110
    Subscribe
    https://cdn3.img.sputniknews.com/images/101735/65/1017356509.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/business/202001251078136624-ibm-knocked-for-preferring-asian-workers-to-americans-as-it-partners-with-ivanka-trump/

    In Davos, White House aide and first daughter Ivanka Trump announced she would be joined by IBM in her pursuit of greater vocational training in the country, but the public seems more fixated on the computer company’s current employment policies.

    In a sit-down with FOX Business at the World Economic Forum in Davos, First Daughter Ivanka Trump and IBM chair Ginni Rometty have discussed the efforts currently being made to build up the American labour market and how the policies agreed upon continue to boost employment in the country.

    Rometty and Trump announced a joint natiowide campaign aimed at filling vacant jobs that emerged as a “byproduct of success", per Ms Trump.

    “We as a collective with our board — [Apple CEO] Tim Cook was a co-chair of this working group for us — are developing a national campaign that we're unveiling in February to really open the aperture and expose people to all the different pathways available", Trump said, adding: "apprenticeship is one of the great ones".

    The apprenticeship programmes pledge to employ the two-thirds of Americans who haven’t graduated from a college or university but are willing to be trained in a particular field.

    The approach has been portrayed as a fair one, while some positions require an advanced, graduate degree, others don’t make it a necessary criterion.

    There are plenty of occupations that will require advanced degrees", Trump acknowledged. “But cybersecurity, IT, a lot of these different programmes require a credential that is achievable without racking up enormous amounts of student debt", she remarked in an uplifting tone.

    Many refused to give the initiative a thumbs-up, citing lay-offs among Americans in favour of securing positions in Asia:

    Quite a few openly stated that it is no secret that IBM seeks “the cheapest labour":

    …while some regretted there was no vocational training earlier:

    Rometty, for her part, recounted that her company has added 23 apprenticeships and more are coming, since Trump introduced the programme:

    “We've got almost 100 companies [which have] been picking [up] those frameworks and going with them", Rometty said.

    “And on just a very narrow slice of these apprenticeships, I'm already up to 500 a year and moving. So to me, it's very scalable for everyone that is out there".

    Rometty, who has herself been visiting high schools and colleges in “underserved” areas and offering opportunities like mentorships for the past seven years, since she assumed her top role at IBM, said as many as “150,000 kids are coming through over 200 schools", accounting for 15 percent of her overall hires.

    Around 400 companies, including IBM, have signed Ivanka’s new programme called “the Pledge to American Workers” that Trump said commits to creating new jobs and boosting the well-being of almost 15 million Americans.

    The initiative envisions the expansion of “programmes that educate, train, and reskill American workers from high-school age to near-retirement". Recent data from the Bureau of Labour Statistics (BLS) indicated that over President Trump's 33 months in the White House, the administration has created an estimated 6.25 million jobs.

    Related:

    IBM Debunks Google's 'Quantum Supremacy' Claims
    Bye IBM, Microsoft and HP? Chinese Gov't Reportedly to Ditch All US-Made Hard and Software by 2023
    IBM to Become World’s Biggest Hybrid Cloud Provider After Purchase of Red Hat
    Tags:
    employment, jobs, IT, computer, IBM, Ivanka Trump
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Russia's Venice: Breathtaking Views of St. Petersburg
    Russia's Venice: Breathtaking Views of St. Petersburg
    Rotten Ratings
    Rotten Ratings
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse