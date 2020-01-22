Pemex Issues Bonds Worth $5 Billion as Part of Refinancing Operation – Company Statement

MEXICO CITY (Sputnik) – Mexico's state-owned Petroleos Mexicanos (Pemex) company says it is issuing bonds worth $5 billion, planning to use the funds for debt refinancing.

"Today, Petroleos Mexicanos (Pemex) carried out a debt refinancing operation with the placement on the international capital markets of two reference bonds with 11-year and 40-year maturities, respectively, for a total amount of 5 billion dollars", the company said in a Tuesday statement.

📌 #Pemex🇲🇽 realiza exitosa operación de refinanciamiento de su deuda por 5,000 millones de dólareshttps://t.co/tEhElZPtJf pic.twitter.com/tLkKjTZLra — Petróleos Mexicanos (@Pemex) January 22, 2020

Part of the resources from the issuance will be used for the repurchasing of dollar-denominated debt maturing in 2020, while the rest will be used for company refinancing purposes, Pemex said.

Investors from the United States, Europe, and Latin America participated in the Tuesday refinancing operation, according to Pemex.

Earlier, Chief Executive of Pemex Octavio Romero Oropeza announced the discovery of a giant crude oil deposit in the southeastern Mexican state of Tabasco with confirmed crude oil reserves equivalent to 500 million barrels.

Mexico's state oil company has intensified drilling in the country due to depleted reserves in the fields that are already under development. Pemex's oil output has been dropping in recent years, with the company having accumulated around $100 billion in debt.