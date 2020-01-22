Toyota Says Recalling Almost 3 Mln Autos from US Due to Possible Airbag Failures

It appears that in cases of accidents, vehicles under electronic control are liable to electronic noise and, as a result, airbags will not deploy completely or fail to do so at all.

Auto manufacturer Toyota Motor said in a press release that it is recalling 2.9 million autos from the United States over fear that airbags may not deploy in crashes.

"Toyota is conducting a safety recall involving certain 2011-2019 Model Year Corolla, 2011-2013 Model Year Matrix, 2012-2018 Model Year Avalon, and 2013-2018 Model Year Avalon Hybrid vehicles in the United States. Approximately 2.9 million vehicles are involved in this recall", the release said.

In total, the company issued a recall for 3.4 million vehicles worldwide due to possible airbag failures.

he vehicles being recalled may be equipped with an electronic control unit (ECU) made by a certain supplier that is designed to receive signals from crash sensors and deploy airbags and seat belt pretensioners, the company's release said.

The ECU device made by the certain supplier not named in the release may not have adequate protection against certain electrical noise than can occur in certain car crashes, the release said. This error could lead to the non-deployment of airbags in a crash, the release added.

On 2 January, the now-bankrupt Takata Corp. announced a recall of another 10 million airbag inflators, which is considered the final phase of its large-scale recall plan, the supplier said in an official statement. The recall covered supplies to 14 automakers including Honda Motor Co., Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, BMW AG, Subaru Corp., Ferrari, and Mazda.

According to Automotive News, the lethal airbag defect was accountable for at least 24 deaths and about 300 injuries worldwide.

Following the Takata announcement, Nissan Motor Co said it was recalling more than 345.000 vehicles worldwide over previously replaced Takata airbag inflators, the agency reported on 15 January.

In mid-January, Toyota also announced a "safety recall" of approximately 696,000 vehicles due to fuel pump issues, the company said in an official statement. The recall covered certain 2018-2019 models.