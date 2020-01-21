Register
18:49 GMT +321 January 2020
Listen Live
    Search

    US 'Over-Concerned' With Huawei's Success, Should Work Jointly To Benefit Humanity - Huawei CEO

    © REUTERS / DENIS BALIBOUSE
    Business
    Get short URL
    by
    352
    Subscribe
    https://cdn4.img.sputniknews.com/images/107809/53/1078095330.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/business/202001211078094588-us-over-concerned-with-huaweis-success-should-work-jointly-to-benefit-humanity---huawei-ceo/

    The founder and CEO of the world's leading IT equipment provider said on Tuesday at a major world forum that he anticipates US authorities to increase its trade war against his company, but such measures would have a 'minimal' impact.

    Huawei's Ren Zhengfei made the comments at the 50th annual World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland during a panel discussion which raised questions on the developments of technologies as dynamics between global powers shifted.

    “This year the U.S. might further escalate their campaign against Huawei, but I feel the impact on Huawei’s business would not be very significant,” Ren said at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

    He added that Washington was "over-concerned" with Huawei and that world powers would gain more by working jointly to study artificial intelligence in depth to "benefit society".

    The US government had not figured out the "implications of AI" just as the Chinese, and both should invest further in "basic education and research", Ren said.

    Ren told his audience: "If you look at the education system in China, it's pretty much the same system designed for the industrial age [and] to develop engineers, therefore I think that AI cannot grow very rapidly in China.

    Ren Zhenfei added that AI required a lot of mathematicians, supercomputers, super-connectivity and massive storage systems to be successful.

    He continued, stating: "Therefore, the US is over-concerned. The US has gotten used to being the world's number one, and that they should be the best in everything they do.

    The Huawei founder continued, stating that if others were better than those in the US, "they may not be comfortable", despite trends not indicating so.

    Ren concluded: "I think that for the entire humanity, we should do serious studies on AI, and how to use [it] to benefit society.

    Huawei employees had "gained experience from last year" and had a "stronger team", he said, adding that the Chinese tech giant was "more confident" it could survive further attacks, the company's chief official added.

    The news comes after placed the Chinese tech giant on an entities list in May last year, citing concerns that the Chinese government could use the company's IT equipment to spy on businesses, which both Huawei and Beijing have repeatedly and sharply denied. Washington has also tried to pressure allies such as Germany, France, the UK and others not to allow Huawei to build national 5G networks, and plans to introduce further measures aimed at blocking foreign supplies, Reuters said in early January, citing anonymous sources.

    Huawei has begun building its own software ecosystems in response, including its proprietary HarmonyOS operating system and Huawei Mobile Services in a bid to reduce dependency on US technologies. The tech behemoth also struck a deal with Dutch navigation tech company TomTom on Monday and plans to use its mobile services platform to promote app development globally and deepen investment with participating nations.

    Related:

    Huawei Pledges £20m to UK, Irish App Developers, Launches New Platform to Rival Google, Microsoft
    Germany Can’t Set Up 5G Network Without China’s Huawei, Interior Minister Says
    Meng and the Merciless: Huawei Chief Financial Officer Gears Up to Fight Extradition to US
    Huawei Ditches Google Maps, Strikes Deal With TomTom For Navigation Services - Reports
    Tags:
    Davos, World Economic Forum in Davos, Davos World Economic Forum, US-China trade war, Ren Zhengfei, 5g mobile internet, 5G network, 5g, Huawei
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    People play in the snow at the Yangdok Hot Spring Resort, North Korea, in this undated photo released on January 14, 2020 by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).
    Sleighs, Skis and Hot Springs: North Koreans Show How to Relax at Newly-Opened Yangdok Resort
    Hot Mic, Cold Shoulder
    Hot Mic, Cold Shoulder
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse