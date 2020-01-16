Business Community Highly Regards Mishustin's Plans on National Projects - RDIF Head

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The investment and business community highly regards the plans of new Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin concerning national projects and investment in infrastructure, Kirill Dmitriev, the head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) said Thursday.

"The investment and business community highly regards the plans of Mikhail Mishustin, the Prime Minister of the Russian Federation, to speed up the implementation of national projects and to increase and stimulate investment in infrastructure", Dmitriev told reporters.

Russian President Vladimir Putin signed earlier on Thursday a decree appointing Mikhail Mishustin, head of Russia's Federal Tax Service, as the country's new prime minister, following the approval by the Russian parliament. Prior to this, the State Duma approved Putin's nomination of Mishustin for the post of prime minister.

Mishustin said earlier that the new Russian government should focus on effective implementation of national projects and investment in cost-effective infrastructure.

Former Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev informed President Vladimir Putin on the same day that the entire government was stepping down. The announcement followed Putin's annual address to the parliament, during which the president voiced, among other things, initiatives to expand the parliament's powers in appointing members of the cabinet.