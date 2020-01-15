India Interested in Investing Into Russia's Vostok Oil Artic Project - Oil Minister

"Very interesting. Yes. Categorically yes," Pradhan said when asked whether India would be investing in the project.
He added that the amount of India's investment would be determined at a later time.
Vostok Oil is a joint venture between Russia's state-owned Rosneft oil giant and Russian owned private oil producer Neftegazholding to explore oil reserves in the Arctic.
On Memo for Iran-Pakistan-India Gas Pipeline Construction
India is not ready to sign a memorandum of understanding on the Iran-Pakistan-India gas pipeline construction due to the participation of Pakistan as the relations between the two countries are at a low point, Dharmendra Pradhan stated.
"We don't want to deal with Pakistan. We are more interested in Russian LNG," Pradhan told reporters.
Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said last June that Russia expected to sign the memorandum with India for constructing the Iran-Pakistan-India gas pipeline. Russia has already signed relevant memorandums with Tehran and Islamabad.
