Boeing 737 Max Engine Producer Shifts Towards Rival A320neo - Reports

Earlier, the New York Times reported that a recent Boeing internal audit discovered two previously unreported issues that can hamper the security of the company's 737 Max aircraft.

Simple Flying outlet reported on Monday that the CFM International, a joint venture between US General Electric and French Safran that produces engines used in the 737 Max, will shift towards Airbus production amid uncertainty over the future of the troubled Boeing aircraft.

The venture produces the CFM LEAP engine, which is an acronym for Leading Edge Aviation Propulsion, that uses 16 percent less fuel than other comparable engines, making it the only option for the 737 Max.

Throughout the whole scrutiny process over the Boeing's 737 Max, CFM's engines have never been called into question.

While previously CFM's production used to be split 50/50 between Airbus and Boeing, this year's share will overbalance 60/40 towards Airbus.

The report comes as Boeing stated earlier that it would shut down its 737 factory following nearly a year of grounding.