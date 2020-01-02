Register
22:11 GMT +302 January 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    Aerial photos showing Boeing 737 Max airplanes parked at Boeing Field in Seattle, Washington, U.S. October 20, 2019

    Airbus Dethrones Boeing by Delivering More Jets in 2019 Amid 737 MAX Fiasco

    © REUTERS / Gary He
    Business
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn3.img.sputniknews.com/images/107750/72/1077507269.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/business/202001021077923686-airbus-dethrones-boeing-by-delivering-more-jets-in-2019-amid-737-max-fiasco/

    The US company Boeing’s top-selling jet, the 737 MAX, was grounded in 2019 over safety concerns following two crashes in less than six months. This resulted in many customers cancelling their orders, as the company struggled to resolve the jet's issues.

    The aerospace corporation Airbus has managed to beat its long-time rival Boeing in the number of jets delivered in 2019, crossing the finish line with a record 863 aircraft, three more than planned and 7.9% more than last year, Reuters reported, citing unnamed airport and tracking sources. 640 of them are single-aisle narrow-body jets, the media outlet said.

    The news agency pointed out that its success in dethroning Boeing is at least partially due to the latter's problems with its 737 MAX jets, which were responsible for a significant portion of the 806 aircraft that the company delivered in 2018. Boeing reportedly delivered only 345 jets between January and November 2019, compared to 704 for the same period of time in 2018.

    Wikimedia Commons/Edward Russell
    Norwegian Air's 2nd 737 Max 8 (EI-FYB)

    The European aerospace giant hasn't published official numbers or commented on the Reuters report.

    Despite the advantage, Airbus nearly fell short of its goal of 860 jets as a result of "industrial problems" and issues with fitting the complex layouts on its new A321neo jets. Dozens of them remained unfinished by Christmas and the company reportedly decided to cancel the holidays for its workers and redirected some of them from other jobs to finish the assembly. Reuters said that its facilities functioned "well into the afternoon of New Year’s Eve" to reach the set goals and deliver the jets.

    Boeing 737 MAX Controversy

    Boeing suffered a major blow to both its financial performance as well as to its image after its key new jet, the 737 MAX, ended up grounded worldwide over concerns that it was unsafe to fly. These concerns arose after two of these jets crashed in less than six months, on 29 October 2018 and on 10 Mach 2019, leaving 346 people dead in total.

    Boeing 737 Max airplanes at Boeing Field in Seattle, Washington
    © REUTERS / Gary He
    Boeing Announces 737 Max Crisis Adviser Michael Luttig Will Retire 

    The investigations indicated that the jet had issues with its new anti-stall system, which would start to function improperly and force the jet's nose down if the aircraft’s position sensor began to glitch for some reason. While it was possible to turn the system off, the pilots of the two jets were unaware of the method as no dedicated training related to the system had been given to them.

    The scandal over the 737 MAX resulted in many clients cancelling their orders for the grounded jet, opting instead for analogues provided mostly by Boeing's main competitor, Airbus. Following the controversy, Chief Executive Officer of Boeing Dennis Muilenburg resigned on 23 December, with David Calhoun being appointed as the new CEO.

    Related:

    Ryanair CEO Confirms Passengers Won't Get Refund For Refusing to Fly in a Boeing 737 MAX
    Boeing Mulls Temporarily Halting Production of 737 MAX Amid FAA Approval Uncertainty
    ‘Incredible Failure’: Boeing Will Temporarily Halt 737 Max Production in January
    ‘Back to the Previous’: After Market-Minded 737 Max Disasters, Boeing Must Listen to Engineers Again
    Boeing Announces 737 Max Crisis Adviser Michael Luttig Will Retire 
    Tags:
    Boeing 737 MAX, Boeing, Airbus
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    US celebrity Kim Kardashian and Minnie Mouse mascot at Fashion LA Awards, California.
    Oh Boy! Walt Disney's Most Iconic Mouse Couple that Inspired the World
    Festivus Festivities
    Festivus for the Left of Us
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse