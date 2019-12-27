Boeing Announces 737 Max Crisis Adviser Michael Luttig Will Retire 

Boeing said on Thursday that Michael Luttig, who was appointed senior adviser to the planemaker’s board amid the 737 Max crisis in May, will retire at the end of the year.

The company had appointed Luttig, who has served as general counsel since joining the company in 2006, to the position of counsellor and senior adviser to former Chief Executive Officer Dennis Muilenburg and to Boeing’s board to help anchor Boeing’s legal defence over the crashes of Lion Air Flight 610 and Ethiopian Airlines Flight 302.

Muilenburg was dismissed as chief executive officer this week, after repeatedly failing to contain the fallout from the crashes that halted output of its best-selling jetliner.

Chairman David Calhoun, a former General Electric executive who has been on Boeing’s board since 2009, replaced Muilenburg as the chief executive officer effective January 13.

The two tragedies involving Boeing 737 MAX planes killed a total of 346 people. The investigation revealed that errors in the functioning of the Manoeuvring Characteristics Augmentation System were the likely cause of the crashes.

In the wake of the two deadly accidents, aviation authorities and carriers around the world either grounded all 737 MAX series aircraft or closed their airspace to them, while the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) banned the model.