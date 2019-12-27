Register
01:31 GMT +327 December 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    In this Monday, May 15, 2017, photograph, the company logo is showcased on the side of a Frontier Airlines airplane waiting at a gate on Concourse A in Denver International Airport in Denver

    US Airline Sued After Flight Crew Allegedly Ignored In-Flight Sexual Assaults

    © AP Photo / David Zalubowski
    Business
    Get short URL
    214
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/images/106466/13/1064661377.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/business/201912271077873800-us-airline-sued-after-flight-crew-allegedly-ignored-in-flight-sexual-assaults/

    Two women have filed a lawsuit against Frontier Airlines claiming its employees failed to alert authorities or assist in the collection of evidence after they were sexually assaulted on separate flights in 2018.

    Denver-based carrier Frontier Airlines is being sued by two former passengers who say they were sexually assaulted on flights operated by the company in October and November 2018, but did not receive assistance after reporting the crimes to flight attendants

    The federal suit, filed on December 16 in a US District Court in Denver, Colorado, alleged that the airline “fail[ed] to have and/or follow policies and procedures to prevent, report, and respond to sexual assault of its passengers on its flights,” according to ABC News

    It also noted that Frontier employees failed to inform law enforcement officials of the assaults and did not identify the alleged assailants to the victims. 

    Lena Ramsay, a US Army veteran and one of the passengers allegedly assaulted, told ABC News that she felt “humiliated and at a complete loss” when another passenger reached from behind her seat and groped her during an October 2018 flight from Denver to Providence, Rhode Island.    

    “You’re in an enclosed space, you just want to get away, and I went to the people who I thought would make it alright, and they didn't.”

    The other passenger, who has not been publicly named, claimed she experienced a similar unwanted groping during her November 2018 flight with the airline. 

    According to an April 2018 advisory issued by the FBI, sexual assaults aboard aircraft saw a spike from 38 reported cases in fiscal year 2014 to 63 alleged incidents in fiscal year 2018. 

    “We are seeing more reports of in-flight sexual assault than ever before,” FBI Special Agent David Gates said in the release, also highlighting that “it’s safe to say that many incidents occur that are not reported.” 

    Earlier this year, Sputnik reported that a 61-year-old Republic Airlines passenger was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct and assault after he harassed and made aggressive, unwanted advances toward another traveler. 

    Unlike the Frontier cases, both the flight crew and captain of the Republic flight intervened during this incident and contacted airport police. 

    Frontier spokeswoman Jennifer F. de la Cruz informed the Denver Post that she could not comment on the matter, as it is still pending litigation. She did, however, issue a statement which said that “the safety of our passengers and crew members is our number one priority at Frontier Airlines and we have strict policies in place to proactively and appropriately respond to reports of misconduct and alleged crimes.”

    Related:

    Video: US Flight Makes Emergency Landing as Flames Shoot From Engine
    Flying High: US Air Force Spy Plane Pilot Shaved Off All His Hair to Avoid Drug Test
    Video Emerges of Record-Breaking US Pilot Chuck Yeager Crashing Jet During Test Flight
    US Navy to Shell Out $3 Million to Make It Easier for Pilots to Urinate In-Flight
    Cops Arrest US Pilot Reeking of Alcohol Minutes Before Takeoff (Photo)
    Tags:
    Misconduct, veteran, US Army, Rhode Island, police, jet, airline, sexual assault, Colorado, Denver Airport, Denver, Frontier Airlines
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    La Cucaracha: Russian Medics Perform Unique Operation on Giant Roach Delivering Babies
    La Cucaracha: Russian Medics Perform Unique Operation on Giant Roach to Deliver Babies
    Donny’s Inferno
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse