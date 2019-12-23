Register
16:35 GMT +323 December 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Traders work on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., December 17, 2019

    Analyst Who Predicted 2008 Crisis Says 'Brutal' Recession Looming in US, Advises Investing in Gold

    © REUTERS / BRENDAN MCDERMID
    Business
    Get short URL
    by
    0 21
    Subscribe
    https://cdn3.img.sputniknews.com/images/107774/18/1077741814.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/business/201912231077741987-analyst-who-predicted-2008-crisis-says-brutal-recession-looming-in-us-advises-investing-in-gold/

    The collapse of a housing bubble in the US market in 2007 and the subsequent subprime mortgage crisis sent the American economy spiralling downwards, with banks alone losing around $1 trillion, according to some estimates. The domestic US crisis eventually spilled over to other countries, leading to a global recession in 2008.

    The CEO of the Euro Pacific Capital investment company and an economic analyst known for being among the few who predicted the 2007 subprime mortgage crisis in the US that led to a global recession in 2008, Peter Schiff, has warned on his Twitter that the latest data on the American economy's performance indicates that a new recession may be just around the corner.

    "Today’s revisions to Q3 GDP confirm the U.S. economy is a bubble. GDP ‘growth’ is driven completely by excess consumer and government spending, as the real economy contracts. But such spending is a function of debt, much of which can’t be repaid", Schiff said in his tweet.

    The analyst further opined that the coming recession will be "brutal" and will hit the US economy hard.

    This is not the first time that Schiff warns of a possible recession, but is the first time he does so with certainty about the American economy turning into a bubble. Previously, in November, the analyst advised investing in so-called safe-haven assets – ones which remain either untouched or grow in times of economic turmoil.

    Government bonds have traditionally been a popular type of such assets, but Schiff noted that with most countries keeping their key interest rates low or even negative, bonds are no longer "the go-to buys", since their returns have drastically decreased. Instead, the analyst suggested partially swapping bonds in portfolios for precious metals, specifically silver and gold.

    A gold bar from the collection of the Russian State Precious Metals and Gemstones Collection Fund under the Finance Ministry. (File)
    © Sputnik / Iliya Pitalev
    Russia Boosts Gold Production by Nearly 20 Percent as State’s Breakneck Bullion Buy-Up Continues

    The latter has seen increased attention lately, not only from investors, but also from some governments, gaining over 15% in price this year alone. Specifically, Russia and China have become the biggest buyers of the precious metal over the last two years, while at the same time reducing their holdings of US debt. Russia has sold most of its US Treasury bonds since April 2018, investing in gold instead, while China has followed suit, ceding first place in US debt holdings to Japan in September 2019.

    Related:

    Russia Boosts Gold Production by 11% Amid De-Dollarisation Trend
    Why is Gold, Cash Worth Hundreds of Billions of Dollars Vanishing Into Thin Air?
    Russia Boosts Gold Production by Nearly 20 Percent as State’s Breakneck Bullion Buy-Up Continues
    ‘Nothing Can Slow' This Rare Metal From Prevailing Over Gold in Near Future, Report Claims
    Explained: What Gold Price Drop Means for Precious Metal
    Tags:
    2008 Global Economic Crisis, crisis, gold, bubble, recession, US
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Feel It in the Air: Holiday Spirit Endows Capitals Worldwide With Sparkling Looks
    Donny’s Inferno
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse