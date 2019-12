Germany's Uniper Sure Nord Stream 2 Pipeline to Be Completed Soon Despite Sanctions

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - German company Uniper, a financial partner of the Nord Stream 2, said on Monday that it believes that the pipeline construction will be completed quickly despite the United States' sanctions, as it is important for Europe.

"We are sure that ways will be found to quickly complete the construction of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline. This would be important for Europe, as the pipeline will strengthen the security of gas deliveries and competition in our markets, for the benefit of the consumer," Uniper said.

US President Donald Trump signed on December 20 the $738 billion National Defense Authorization Act, envisioning sanctions against the Nord Stream 2 and TurkStream gas pipelines.

The US Department of the Treasury demanded that all the engaged companies stop all construction-related activities

Swiss company Allseas has already suspended work on laying the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, while Berlin has rejected the sanctions as a breach of European sovereignty, and Moscow has pledged to complete the construction of the pipeline.