US Sanctions Will Not Affect Construction of Nord Stream 2, TurkStream Pipelines - AmCham

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Washington's sanctions will not have any influence on the implementation of Nord Stream 2 and TurkStream pipeline projects, as this is a purely formal expression of discontent, American Chamber of Commerce in Russia (AmCham) President Alexis Rodzianko said.

"Citing the need to ensure the European energy security, sanctions both against the TurkStream and the Nord Stream 2 have been included in the draft defence budget. However, as I see it, all the pipes of the TurkStream have already been laid, so this legislation should not affect the project," Rodzianko said, expressing the belief that the sanctions are "a purely academic expression of discontent."

"As for the Nord Stream 2, the final sections are being laid. They are laid in cooperation by the Russian side, the German side, the Austrian side and the French side. It is obvious that the project will be completed. So sanctions look like an expression of discontent in this case as well, I do not think they are capable of stopping the project. If there are some fines, some punishments, they will be highly unpopular with the United States' allies," Rodzianko added.

While the Nord Stream 2 pipeline will carry nearly 2 trillion cubic feet of gas per year from Russia to Germany, the TurkStream is expected to transfer 1.1 trillion cubic feet of gas annually from Russia to Turkey and further up to southern and southeastern Europe.

US President Donald Trump signed on December 20 the $738 billion National Defense Authorization Act, envisioning sanctions against the Nord Stream 2 and TurkStream gas pipelines. The US Department of the Treasury demanded that all the engaged companies stop all construction-related activities.

Swiss company Allseas has already suspended work on laying the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, while Berlin has rejected the sanctions as a breach of European sovereignty, and Moscow has pledged to complete the construction of the pipeline.