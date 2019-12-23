Real Estate Broker Enlists Vanilla Ice to Sell Trailer Park to ‘Greatest President in US History’

The broker wants the Trump Organization to redevelop the increasingly-failing community to be a first-ever ‘presidential township’, renaming it ‘Trump Town,’ according to a video uploaded to social media.

James Arena, a real estate broker and Trump supporter in Palm Beach County, Florida, wants to sell the Briny Breezes trailer park to the Trump Foundation to build a presidential library, hotel and ‘presidential township’.

According to the Palm Beach Post report, Arena avowed that he seeks to "allow the Trump Organization to redevelop this entire town into the first 'presidential township' in America, renaming it Trump Town, USA, in honor of the greatest president in American history, Donald J. Trump."

According to the salesman, the Trump Organization will "build the most state-of-the-art, highly sophisticated presidential library, hotel and the first 'presidential township' ever," during the course of the video, reportedly posted to Facebook.

​Arena seeks to sell Trump the Briny Breezes, which reportedly spans 43 square acres of mobile homes, for $1 billion, The Hill report says.

In a bid to get the president to do it, he enlisted rapper Vanilla Ice, who reportedly pitched the idea to Donald Trump Jr.

“Vanilla Ice ran it by Donald Jr.,” Arena claimed, adding, “[Vanilla Ice - real name Bob Van Winkle] called me back and said, ‘Man, I think they’re really into it.’”

Arena and community residents seek to sell the property as it is mouldering under a mounting pile of infrastructure issues.

“We have to plan for the future of Briny and, unless we have a tremendous amount of money - that I don’t know about - that plan needs to include selling Briny on our terms,” Arena said in a meeting to residents last week.

While residents admit they’d hate to see the trailer park disappear, they support Arena’s proposal.

“I’ve got 10 grandchildren and we’re talking 10 college educations. If Briny can be sold for a billion dollars, it’s like a no-brainer. That’s a lot of money,” one resident gushed.

According to the Palm Beach Post, a developer in 2007 offered to buy Briny for $510 million, but the deal fell through for reasons that were not explained.