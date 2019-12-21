German Vice Chancellor Slams US Sanctions on Nord Stream 2 Pipeline

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - German Vice-Chancellor Olaf Scholz has slammed new US sanctions penalising contractors who are helping build the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, in an interview with ARD published Saturday.

"Such sanctions are a blatant interference in the internal affairs of Germany and Europe and their sovereignty. We firmly reject them," he told the German public broadcaster.

Scholz, who also serves as Germany’s finance minister, stressed this was not how friends and NATO partners should treat one other.

On Friday, US President Donald Trump signed the $738 billion National Defense Authorisation Act (NDAA) that includes sanctions against the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, Turkey and Syria along with a range of other measures.

Later the same day, the US Treasury Department issued an explanation, stating that US sanctions against the Nord Stream-2 and Turkish Stream pipelines took effect immediately and that the US was demanding construction companies to stop their work.