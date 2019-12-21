Gazprom to Sign Agreement With Ukraine's Naftogaz to Settle Existing Gas Disputes

In December 2017 and February 2018, the Stockholm arbitration delivered judgments in the Gazprom-Naftogaz disputes on gas transit and delivery contracts, ordering the Russian gas giant to pay $2.56 billion to Ukraine's Naftogaz.

Alexei Miller, Chairman of the Management Committee (CEO) of Russian energy company Gazprom, stated on Saturday that the company would sign an agreement with Ukraine's gas company Naftogaz, thus removing all mutual claims.

According to the deal, the Russian gas giant will pay Ukraine's company $2.9 billion as was ruled by Stockholm arbitration last year.

Earlier in the day, Ukraine's Leviy Bereg online news portal reported, citing a source close to the talks on the deal, that under the five-year contract between Moscow and Kyiv, 65 billion cubic meters of natural gas would be transited to Ukraine during the first year, with 40 billion cubic meters in subsequent years.

The current gas transit contract between the companies is set to expire this year. In November, Gazprom sent Ukraine's Naftogaz an official proposal to extend the transit contract or enter into a new one for one year, taking into account the projected demand in the EU.