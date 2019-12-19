Greenland Chooses Sweden's Ericsson Over China's Huawei as 5G Supplier - Reports

This comes as European companies and governments have been thinking about whether to cooperate with Huawei and allow the company to develop 5G networks following Washington's claims that the Chinese tech giant presents a threat to national security.

Greenland will choose Sweden's Ericsson over China's Huawei to develop its future fifth-generation 5G telecoms network, Reuters has reported, quoting a spokeswoman for state telecoms operator Tele Greenland.

The operator's CEO Kristian Reinert Davidsen was cited by the KNR broadcaster on Wednesday as saying that he does not see Huawei as a potential 5G supplier in Greenland, adding that Sweden's Ericsson would be the right pick "on all parameters."

© AP Photo / Mark Schiefelbein In this Nov. 20, 2019, photo, people stand outside of a Huawei store at a shopping mall in Beijing

Companies and governments in Europe have been considering whether to continue cooperation with Huawei and choose the tech giant as the main supplier of 5G networks. This follows accusations made by the US concerning Huawei's alleged involvement in spying activities at the behest of the Chinese government. Although both Huawei and Beijing strictly deny such accusations, the US has been carrying out a campaign to push the company out of 5G development, while trying to convince other countries to follow suit.