US Trade Deficit Can't Go Down Without Reduction of Imbalance with Europe – Lighthizer

The US trade balance sank into deficit in late 1990s, especially with Asian powers, including China. As of 2018, the American trade deficit stood at $621 billion, according to the US Census.

US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer has set reducing the trade imbalance with Europe as a condition for bringing down the US global trade deficit.

According to the official, the United States has a basic trade problem with Europe, which is why Washington must look for ways to send more goods to the European Union.

Lighthizer noted that dealing with European trade issues is a crucial matter for US President Donald Trump.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW