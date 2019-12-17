Coca-Cola Launches First-Ever ‘Insiders’ Pay-To-Try Subscription Service

The Atlanta-based Coca-Cola Company, the largest beverage corporation in the world, on Monday launched a program to get new products into the hands of a limited number of “fans who want to be among the first to enjoy them”.

Coca-Cola’s new program will guarantee the first 1000 “insiders” a chance to taste over 20 new beverages that have not yet been yet released. The subscription will cost $10 per month, up to $50 for six months.

“People want choice, convenience and customization. The Insiders Club will allow us to showcase the diversity of the drinks we offer and get some of our newest innovations into the hands of fans who want to be among the first to enjoy them,” said McCrea O’Haire, a digital experience manager at Coca-Cola North America, in a statement published on the company's website.

The branding employee asserted that the company is constantly looking for new ways and new ideas, not only in their products, but also in the 'consumer-centric' experiences they offer.

The Coca-Cola Company has almost 3,900 beverage choices available in over 200 countries. The multinational corporate giant will offer “insiders” packages of beverages monthly, starting January. The packages are expected to contain surprises alongside well-known drink examples.

"The pilot program was inspired by the growth of the e-commerce subscription market, which has more than doubled annually over the last five years based on the popularity of meal kits and curated collections of everything from razors to pet supplies to makeup," the company suggested.

The soda giant said that it would look to expanding the program beyond the six-month trial depending on feedback and the rate of sales during the first period.

“The response exceeded expectations, opening our eyes to an opportunity to reach true Coke loyalists not only with more information and content – but with a chance to get their hands on new products before they hit shelves,” said Alex Powell, a digital experience manager at Coca-Cola.