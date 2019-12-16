Johnson, Trump Agree to Work on 'Ambitious' US-UK Trade Deal - Office

"They discussed the huge importance of the relationship between the UK and US, and looked forward to continued close cooperation on issues such as security and trade, including the negotiation of an ambitious free trade agreement," the statement read.
According to the statement, the US president also congratulated the UK prime minister with winning the election.
Johnson scored a decisive victory in the December 12 snap general election, promising to do everything to deliver Brexit. President Trump has voiced his support of Johnson ahead of the election on multiple occasions, touting a possible trade agreement with the UK should Johnson win.
The deal, however, was met with strong resistance in the UK parliament, prompting a decision to hold a snap general election on December 12. The UK exit from the bloc is currently scheduled for January 31.
