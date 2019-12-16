Register
14:48 GMT +316 December 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    A man looks at an electronic stock indicator of a securities firm in Tokyo

    Light of Hope: Nascent US-China Trade Deal Pushes Asian Stocks to 8-Month High

    © AP Photo / Shizuo Kambayashi
    Business
    Get short URL
    1 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn4.img.sputniknews.com/images/102187/27/1021872785.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/business/201912161077587985-light-of-hope-nascent-us-china-trade-deal-pushes-asian-stocks-to-8-month-high/

    Washington’s and Beijing’s announcement of the long-awaited phase one trade agreement, due to eventually put an end to the 17-month dispute, came on 13 December, with the sides agreeing to stop new projected tariffs from taking effect.

    Asian stocks showed their best performance in almost eight months on Monday, weeks after the US and China agreed on preliminary trade arrangements.

    Separately, a “lower-than-expected” Australian budget has likewise “built expectations by markets for further easing from the Reserve Bank (of Australia)", per Ryan Felsman, senior economist at CommSec in Sydney, who noted that the trade deal and the diminished risk of a no-deal Brexit after the Tories’ win in the UK snap vote backed the bullish sentiment in Australia.

    Chinese investors started Monday with arguably lukewarm expectations, with the CSI300 index climbing 0.3% higher by the afternoon, while the country’s industrial output and retail enjoyed a near two percent increase on Friday.

    In Japan, although its Nikkei 225 has now fallen 0.29 percent, had earlier surged 2.55 percent to a 14-month high on Friday.

    The lengthy trade row between the world’s two biggest economies is viewed to have impacted world economic growth:

    “The announcement is a step in the right direction for the two nations, but does not completely reduce the chances of trade disputes between the two nations in the year", ANZ analysts said in a note cited by Reuters.

    Although the preliminary deal prompted weary and cautious analysts to set their eyes on the next stage, the news of the deal was enough to send the S&P 500 to a record closing high of 3,168.8, up 0.01%. The Nasdaq Composite added 0.2% to end the day at 8,734.88, also a record, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.01% to 28,135.38.  

    US Treasury yields also showed an upward trend on Monday, reflecting positive expectations from the trade deal. For instance, Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes went up to 1.8365% compared with their close of 1.821% on Friday.

    The dollar was likewise up, along with the euro and sterling, with the latter leaping last week after the UK election: it fanned a 0.48 percent growth to $1.3389.

    The “phase one” agreement between the US and China suspended an earlier declared round of US tariffs on a $160 billion list of Chinese goods originally due to take effect on Sunday.

    In addition, the United States agreed to halve the duty rate to 7.5% on $120 billion in Chinese goods.

    Related:

    Saudi Aramco to Sell 1.5% of Shares on Local Stock Exchange Starting at $8 per Share
    World’s Largest Hedge Fund Bets $1 Billion That Stock Market Will Fall by March 2020
    French Luxury Stocks Decline After Washington Vows Retaliation Against Paris Tax on US Tech Giants
    Tags:
    Beijing, Washington, trade deal, tariffs, shares, stocks, investment
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Who's the Fairest of Them All: Miss World 2019 Finale in London
    Who's the Fairest of Them All: Miss World 2019 Finale in London
    Triggered by TIME
    Chilly Climate
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse