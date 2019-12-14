Register
16:40 GMT +314 December 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Attendees walk past a display for 5G services from Chinese technology firm Huawei at the PT Expo in Beijing, Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019

    Will US-China 'Phase One' Trade Deal Decide Huawei's Fate?

    © AP Photo / Mark Schiefelbein
    Business
    Get short URL
    by
    315
    Subscribe
    https://cdn2.img.sputniknews.com/images/107728/79/1077287968.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/business/201912141077576791-huawei-us-china-trade-spat/

    On Friday, the Chinese Commerce Ministry announced that Beijing and Washington had agreed upon the “context” of the bilateral phase one trade agreement. US President Trump dismissed media speculation that he would cancel import tariffs on China under the new deal.

    While “phase one” of the US-China trade agreement is in place, it will not mean direct or immediate relief for Huawei, Forbes contributor Zak Doffman has asserted.

    In an article published on Saturday, Doffman claimed that the Chinese tech giant will “lose out” as Beijing and Washington agreed on the deal’s “phase one”.

    At the same time, the author suggested that the agreement “looks set to significantly ease tensions between the US and China at least for now”.

    Trump Touts ‘Very Large’ Phase One US-China Deal

    His comments came after US President Donald Trump tweeted on Friday that a "very large phase one deal  with China" had been clinched and that under the accord, Beijing will be required to make "many structural changes and massive purchases of agricultural product, energy, and manufactured goods, plus much more" from the US.

    In a separate tweet, he dismissed media speculation that he would cancel import tariffs on China in line with the deal.

    He referred to the Wall Street Journal’s previous claims Trump had agreed to a “limited” trade deal with China, under which he would cut existing tariff rates on roughly $360 billion of Chinese-made goods by half and cancel the 15 December levies.

    The Chinese Commerce Ministry said in a statement that “the two sides have reached consensus on the text of the phase one bilateral trade agreement on the basis of equal footing and mutual respect”.

    The remarks followed the US House of Representatives passing the National Defence Authorisation Act for 2020, which specifically includes measures against Huawei, severely limiting the US Commerce Secretary’s ability to remove the Chinese tech giant from the so-called Entities List.

    US Crackdown on Huawei

    The US initiated its crackdown on Huawei in May when the Department of Commerce banned the company’s equipment from being supplied to American soil. Washington also severely limited US companies' ability to sell software and components to the Chinese tech giant, requiring them to get special permissions in order to do so.

    Washington justified the move by accusing the company of leaving backdoors in its products to enable surveillance by the Chinese government, allegations that both Beijing and Huawei reject.

    US President Donald Trump has repeatedly hinted that the Huawei issue could be resolved if the two countries reach a new trade deal to end the trade war, which has been ongoing since 2018, despite the White House dismissing allegations that the crackdown campaign was just another front in the bilateral trade spat.

    Related:

    Huawei Thriving Despite Mounting US Pressure, Company Executive Reveals
    Huawei Can 'Survive Without the US', Not a Bargaining Chip in US-China Trade Talks - CEO and Founder
    Trump Administration Issues 90-Day License for US Firms to Conduct Business With China’s Huawei
    US is Set to Prolong Temporary Licenses for Huawei Users - Reports
    Tags:
    crackdown, tensions, trade deal, Huawei, China, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    On Top and Over The Clouds: World Celebrates International Mountain Day
    Triggered by TIME
    Chilly Climate
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse