Register
19:17 GMT +313 December 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    This photo taken on April 12, 2016 shows trucks transporting containers at a port in Qingdao, east China's Shandong province

    Phase One of China-US Trade Deal Agreed, to Be Signed at Later Date: Trump Says New Tariffs Canceled

    © AFP 2019 / STR
    Business
    Get short URL
    219
    Subscribe
    https://cdn5.img.sputniknews.com/images/104074/02/1040740206.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/business/201912131077568535-major-progress-achieved-in-first-stage-of-us-trade-talks----beijing/

    Earlier, US President Donald Trump indicated that Washington was "VERY close' to reaching a "BIG" trade deal with China, which would end a massive trade war which has impacted hundreds of billions of dollars' worth of trade between the two economic giants.

    China and the United States have achieved major progress in negotiations on a phase one trade agreement, China's ministry of commerce has announced.

    Speaking at a media briefing in Beijing on Friday, commerce vice minister Wang Shouwen indicated that the 'context' of the phase one agreement has been agreed upon.

    "Through the joint efforts of negotiation teams of China and the United States, the two sides have reached consensus on the text of the phase one bilateral trade agreement on the basis of equal footing and mutual respect," Wang said.

    President Trump confirmed Friday that what he called a "very large Phase One Deal with China" had been made.

    According to the US president, under the deal, China will be required to make "many structural changes and massive purchases of Agricultural Product, Energy, and Manufactured Goods, plus much more" from the US.

    At the same time, Trump said the 25 percent US tariffs on Chinese goods will stay in place, while an additional 7.5 percent in planned tariffs won't go ahead as planned.

    Commerce vice minister Wang confirmed that under the deal, China will import more US-made corn and wheat, and implement new protections for foreign businesses operating in China.

    According to the commerce ministry, the two countries will make arrangements to officially sign the trade agreement at a later date. The US side is said to have promised to cancel additional tariffs on Chinese products, and is expected to increase waivers for imports. China, the ministry of commerce noted, hopes that the US will follow up on its promises.

    "Both sides have reached consensus that the US side will fulfil its commitment to remove tariffs on Chinese products through various phases, to reach the transition from raising tariffs to reducing tariffs [on Chinese goods]," he said.

    In his tweet Friday, Trump promised that the US would start negotiations on a phase two trade deal "immediately."

    Announcement Sends Stocks Soaring

    On Thursday, President Trump tweeted that the US and China were on the verge of signing an agreement on trade, curtly writing "They want it, and so do we!" with no follow-up. On Friday, the president took to Twitter again to deny claims made by the Wall Street Journal, calling their story on the state of negotiations "Fake News." In its piece, WSJ had suggested that the US had offered to cut tariffs on some $360 billion in Chinese goods in half and to cancel import duties on $156 billion in goods which the US had planned to impose on Sunday.

    Friday's announcement by China's commerce ministry sent US stock markets soaring, with the S&P 500, Dow Jones and Nasdaq up between 0.28 and 0.48 percent in morning trading on hearing the news.

    Trade Tiff Worth Trillions

    Just last week, President Trump signalled that he may wait until after the 2020 election to close a trade deal with China, adding that there was "no deadline" for any agreement.

    The world's two largest economies were thrust into a trade war worth hundreds of billions of dollars in May 2018, when the US slapped tariffs on $50 billion in Chinese imports in a bid to reduce the US's staggering $400 billion+ trade deficit. China responded with tariffs against US goods, and the conflict has since escalated into a series of back and forth tariff hikes. The United States has accused China of unfair trade practices, including currency manipulation and technology theft. China has denied these claims, and said that the ongoing trade row was harmful to both countries, and to the world economy as a whole. Losses have included up to $2.5 trillion in lost GDP growth for China, and over $5 trillion in losses to the US stock market, when counting US trade spats with other countries, according to a Deutsche Bank estimate.

    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    This Week in Pictures: 7 - 13 December
    Triggered by TIME
    Chilly Climate
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse