Register
19:33 GMT +311 December 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    (FILES) In this file photo taken on August 2, 2019 people walk past a Huawei logo during the Consumer Electronics Expo in Beijing. - Chinese tech giant Huawei, facing US criminal charges and economic sanctions, is planning to relocate its telecommunications research from the United States to Canada, founder Ren Zhengfei said in an interview published on December 3, 2019

    German Telecom Firm Picks Huawei to Develop Country’s 5G Network Despite US Opposition

    © REUTERS / FRED DUFOUR
    Business
    Get short URL
    by
    4230
    Subscribe
    https://cdn3.img.sputniknews.com/images/107754/43/1077544364.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/business/201912111077544865-huawei-germany-5g-infrastructure-development/

    In mid-October, the Handelsblatt newspaper reported that fresh security requirements for telecommunications networks in Germany does not contain a clause to keep Huawei from taking part in the construction of 5G infrastructure. Washington has repeatedly warned Berlin over Huawei taking part in developing Germany’s 5G infrastructure.

    Telefonica Deutschland has picked China’s Huawei and Nokia of Finland to take an equal role in building Germany’s 5G network, one of the largest German telecom companies said in a statement on Wednesday.

    CEO Markus Haas, for his part, told reporters that the company hopes that “this window of uncertainty will be as short as possible - we don’t yet have certification for any of our vendors”.

    He apparently referred to the ongoing debate in Germany over whether Berlin would heed US warnings that Huawei should be excluded from 5G network infrastructure over security risks.

    Haas expressed hope that Huawei and Nokia would build the Telefonica Deutschland 5G Radio Access Network on a 50-50 basis, something which he said is yet to get relevant certification in Germany.

    A preliminary business plan stipulates the beginning of 5G-related work in early 2020, with the network expected to be completed in Berlin, Hamburg, Munich, Cologne and Frankfurt by the end of 2021.

    A year later, 5G infrastructure is due to be in place in 30 German cities with a population of 16 million people. Huawei has yet to comment on the issue.

    Germany Considers Opening Its 5G Market to Huawei – Report

    Telefonica Deutschland’s moves comes amid media reports that new security requirements for local telecommunications networks may allow Huawei to take part in the construction of Germany’s 5G infrastructure.

    The draft document, due to be published at the end of this or at the beginning of next year, reportedly delegates the right to determine what constitutes critical or core infrastructure to the network operators themselves.

    Critical or core infrastructure of 5G networks will, however, be subject to inspections by Germany's Office for Information Security, which will check if the components are fully manageable and able to pass safety tests.

    This followed German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas insisting in March that Berlin “can never be blackmailed” when he was asked whether the country’s government could tolerate the reported threats by the US Ambassador Richard Grenell to reduce cooperation between their intelligence services if Germany allows Huawei to take part in developing its 5G networks.

    His statement echoed that of German Chancellor Angela Merkel who opposed excluding Huawei or any other company from the development of the country’s 5G mobile network just because it comes from a certain country.

    Washington’s Crackdown on Huawei

    The US launched a crusade against the world’s telecom giant in May, when it put Huawei on its blacklist and pressed its allies to cut cooperation with the company building next-generation wireless networks overseas.

    Washington claims that Huawei has been stealing commercial information and spying on behalf of the Chinese government, which both Beijing and the company have consistently denied.

    Apart from the US, New Zealand and Australia also banned Huawei from developing their 5G networks, citing security threats. At the same time, the UK, Germany, India, and the United Arab Emirates have been reluctant to comply with US demands.

    Related:

    Pompeo Explains Why Trump Called Europe 'Foe' While Courting EU to Ditch Huawei
    Huawei Pushes Ahead With Trademarks for Own OS in Europe Amid US Crackdown
    Europe’s Autonomy Tested in Huawei Case
    Tags:
    development, 5G network, Infrastructure, Huawei, China, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Women Rule! Top 11 Youngest Acting Female Heads of Government
    Women Rule! Top 11 Youngest Acting Female Heads of State
    Trump’s Two-Thumb Defense
    Trump’s Two-Thumb Defense
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse