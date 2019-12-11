Register
    Staff personnel training center for Sukhoi Superjet 100

    Russia Aims to Supply 6-16 Sukhoi SSJ100 Passenger Jets to Pakistan

    © Sputnik / Artem Zhitenev
    New Delhi (Sputnik): Russia has been talking to India as well about supplying SSJ100 jets amid rising demands for passenger planes in one of the world's fastest growing aviation markets. The opportunities to sell the Russian planes in foreign markets have brightened as the share of US components in the plane has dipped to less than 10 percent.

    Expanding its economic co-operation with Islamabad, Russia is studying the possibility of exporting its SSJ100 passenger jets, made by Russia's Sukhoi Civil Aircraft Company, to Pakistan. The talk about delivering 6-16 civilian planes will continue next year as well.

    "We are communicating directly with Pakistan Air, we are conducting negotiations with this company, and we have agreed that work will continue in January, given that we should make calculations regarding the destination network with our colleagues. This is about the possible delivery of from six to 16 SSJ100s," Russian Industry and Trade Minister Denis Manturov said on Wednesday.

    “We have all the necessary capabilities for this from the point of view of financial support, and the question arises of service - we will have to find a solution with our colleagues on what basis and at what number of aircraft it will be most effective,” he added.

    The announcement was made during the sixth session of the Pak-Russia Inter-Governmental Commission on Trade, Economic, and Scientific Technical Cooperation in Islamabad. The Minister for Economic Affairs, Hammad Azhar is leading the Pakistani delegation while the 64-member Russian side is led by its trade minister Denis Valentinovich. The two sides are discussing ways and means to bolster cooperation in the areas of energy, railways and communications.

     

    The SSJ100 is a twin-engine plane made by Russia's Sukhoi Civil Aircraft Company. It can carry up to 98 passengers and fly at a distance of up to 2,470 miles. The jet made its maiden flight in May 2008. The plane is being marketed by Sukhoi in Kazakhstan, Indonesia, Vietnam, Laos and Myanmar.

    Islamabad also expressed an interest in purchasing heavy and medium fighter jets, medium and short-range air defence systems, as well as tanks, combat helicopters, and warships.

    Russia had also started a discussion to introduce the SSJ100 in India and set a target to put at least 50 SSJ100s by 2022. 

