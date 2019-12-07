Register
03:18 GMT +307 December 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Aerial photos showing Boeing 737 Max airplanes parked at Boeing Field in Seattle, Washington, U.S. October 20, 2019

    FAA Slaps Boeing With $3.9 Million in Civil Penalties Over Subpar Aircraft Equipment

    © REUTERS / Gary He
    Business
    Get short URL
    121
    Subscribe
    https://cdn3.img.sputniknews.com/images/107750/72/1077507269.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/business/201912071077507310-faa-slaps-boeing-with-39-million-in-civil-penalties-over-subpar-aircraft-equipment/

    Aircraft maker Boeing is facing more than $3.9 million in penalties from the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) after the company allegedly neglected to adhere to its own quality assurance system before installing “nonconforming components” on some 133 aircraft.

    The FAA announced Friday that Boeing’s negligence in airworthiness certification and installation of subpar aircraft equipment may result in a total of $3,916,871 in civil penalties from the federal government.

    According to the administration, slat tracks processed by Southwest United Industries (SUI) on June 29, 2018, and shipped to Spirit AeroSystems Inc. were ultimately delivered to Boeing for installation on its 737-series aircraft, despite the components failing a strength test.

    “Slat tracks are located on the leading edge of the wings of a Boeing 737 and are used to guide the movement of panels known as slats,” the release explained. “These panels provide additional lift during takeoff and landing.”

    The FAA claims that Spirit AeroSystems notified Boeing “on or about” September 11, 2018, that the slat tracks in question had failed a quality test that detected traces of hydrogen embrittlement.

    Despite this notification, Boeing is alleged to have declared the airworthiness of approximately 48 737s equipped with said slat tracks from August 16, 2018, through October 9, 2018. An additional 85 aircraft bearing the components were certified between October 10, 2018, and May 2, 2019.

    Back in June, Sputnik reported that the FAA had identified potential issues with some 148 slat tracks that would require their replacement in the affected aircraft. Days later, the administration issued an Airworthiness Directive and mandated inspections based on the parameters laid out in a previous service bulletin.

    “The FAA alleges that identification of the defective parts was hindered because SUI did not apply a protective coating over the part identification mark that is required to be displayed on the slat tracks,” read the FAA statement. “As a result, those part identification marks became either obscured or invisible, making it difficult to identify the affected parts.”

    The potential multi-million dollar payout is just one of the many issues to plague Boeing recently. Two deadly accidents in October 2018 and March of this year resulted in the deaths of 346 people and led to the worldwide grounding of Boeing’s 737 Max jet.

    Earlier this year, The Verge estimated that Boeing had earmarked more than $5 billion to cover airline reimbursement fees related to the 737 Max’s grounding alone. As for the victims’ families, it was estimated that the aircraft maker had set aside $100 million to cover compensation costs.

    In addition to the FAA issuing a number of reports reiterating that the 737 Max has not yet been approved to return to the skies, Boeing has also taken hits from companies such as United Airlines, which recently decided to purchase 50 new Airbus aircraft and explore new options in the market rather than replace its aging Boeing fleet with newer models from the embattled company.

    The FAA release concluded by noting that Boeing has a total of 30 days to respond to the notice of the proposed civil penalty.

    Related:

    High Hopes: Boeing Aims to Return 737 Max Jets to Skies Before End of 2019
    Boeing Expects Beleaguered 737 Max to Resume Commercial Flights in January
    Boeing Starliner Spacecraft to Cost $90 Million Per Seat - NASA Inspector General
    Investors Sue Boeing Over Failure to Immediately Probe 737 Max After Two Crashes
    Photo: Evacuation Slide Detaches From Boeing Airplane, Lands in US Backyard
    Tags:
    Boeing 737, Boeing 737 MAX, Boeing 737, airworthy, Airbus, United Airlines, Ethiopian Airlines Flight 302, Lion Air Crash, equipment, certification, penalties, Boeing, Federal Aviation Administration, Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), FAA
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Actress Emma Watson in the Looking for Juliet 2020 Pirelli Calendar
    "Looking For Juliet": Pirelli Unveils Shakespeare-Themed 2020 Calendar
    Buckingham Bullies
    Buckingham Bullies
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse