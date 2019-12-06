No Digital Currencies: European Union Bans Facebook Libra - Reports

Facebook Libra, which was created by Facebook and 20 different companies, is due to be launched in June 2020. At the initial stage, many large companies took part in the project, including MasterCard and Visa payment systems.

EU finance ministers have decided not to allow Facebook Libra or any other stablecoin (cryptocurrencies tied to conventional currency reserves or physical goods) to operate in the European Union, according to Reuters.

Following the meeting ministers came to the conclusion that it is still impossible to say what risks the emergence of a new means of payment carry.

“No global stablecoin arrangement should begin operation in the European Union until the legal, regulatory and oversight challenges and risks have been adequately identified and addressed,” the ministers said in a joint statement.

Ministers also stated that there was a need to develop special laws to regulate the circulation of cryptocurrencies in the EU.

According to the European Commissioner for Financial Affairs Valdis Dombrovskis, the relevant work has already begun.

