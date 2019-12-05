Register
15:42 GMT +305 December 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    A woman speaks on her mobile phone as she walks past a Huawei store in central Kiev, Ukraine November 11, 2019.

    Huawei Sues US Regulators Over Ban on Rural Carriers Using Federal Subsidies

    © REUTERS / Valentyn Ogirenko
    Business
    Get short URL
    0 10
    Subscribe
    https://cdn3.img.sputniknews.com/images/107749/23/1077492344.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/business/201912051077492368-huawei-sues-us-regulators-over-ban-on-rural-carriers-using-federal-subsidies/

    The US Federal Communications Commission last month put restrictions on US rural carriers, which rely on Huawei to deliver internet, phone and other services. Huawei criticised the decision as unconstitutional.

    Huawei has launched a legal bid to fight a decision by US regulators to shut it out of the American market.

    Speaking at a press conference at Huawei headquarters in Shenzhen on Thursday, Chief Legal Officer Song Liuping said the company had filed a petition with the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans to challenge the US Federal Communication Commission (FCC).

    What is Huawei trying to overrule?

    The FCC last month barred American rural mobile providers from using the $8.5 billion a year Universal Service Fund to buy products from companies that pose a “national security threat.”

    The commission designated Huawei and ZTE as companies targeted by this rule, claiming that they both have close ties to the Chinese government and military as well as being subject to Chinese laws requiring them to carry out espionage.

    What did Huawei respond?

    Huawei is now asking the Court of Appeal to overturn that decision; the company argues that that the FCC has failed to provide any evidence to back up its allegations.

    “Banning a company like Huawei, just because we started in China… this does not solve any cyber security challenges,” Song Liuping said.

    “If the FCC is truly worried about the security of the telecom supply chain, then they should understand this: equipment made in China by any vendor should also have the same risks.

    “So not only Huawei and ZTE, but also Nokia and Ericsson, who also manufacture in China.”

    In its new motion, Huawei argued that the ban violates due process and the constitution, and also goes beyond the FCC’s statutory authority.

    Two of China’s leading tech firms, Huawei and ZTE, were first labelled as national security threats by a House intelligence committee in 2012. The United States, however, launched a full-on crackdown on the two companies only under Donald Trump as part of wider efforts to challenge China’s growing economic dominance.

    Washington has been lobbying its allies, with mixed results, to exclude Huawei and ZTE from their national 5G mobile phone networks. In May 2018, the Trump administration banned sales of US-made parts to ZTE over accusations of violating US sanctions against North Korea and Iran.

    In May this year, Huawei was also placed on the US trade blacklist. The US administration has since granted a series of reprieves to allow rural network operators to comply with the ban.

    “Carriers across rural America, in small towns in Montana, Kentucky, and farms in Wyoming… they choose to work with Huawei because they respect the quality and integrity of our equipment,” Song Liuping said at the press conference.

    “They also respect our services, because other equipment vendors don't care about their needs.

    “These carriers are often ignored by big vendors, because there's not ‘enough money’ in rural communities.”

    He said that Huawei had provided the FCC with a litany of warnings about the damage that its decision would cause to customers and businesses in remote areas, but the Commission “ignored all of them.”

    Huawei already launched a similar legal action in May, seeking to overturn the trade ban.

    Tags:
    ban, United States, China, Federal Communications Commission (FCC), Huawei
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    North Korean leader Kim Jong-un attends a ceremony at the township of Samjiyon County, North Korea, in this undated picture released by North Korea's Central News Agency (KCNA) on December 2, 2019.
    Kim Jong-un Inaugurates North Korea's New Town of Samjiyon
    Dealing With The Donald
    Dealing With The Donald
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse