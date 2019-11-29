Register
07:25 GMT +329 November 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    A laborer works at a steel plant of Shandong Iron & Steel Group in Jinan, Shandong province, China July 7, 2017

    Against the Odds: China Expanded Quotas For Rare-Earth Metals

    © REUTERS / Stringer
    Business
    Get short URL
    0 10
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/images/105610/20/1056102002.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/business/201911291077428339-against-the-odds-china-expanded-quotas-for-rare-earth-metals/

    China is further expanding its quotas for the extraction of rare-earth metals. This year it has grown by 10% to a record 132,000 tons. China has thereby refuted the forecasts of Western analysts, who believed that the country would use rare-earth metals as a trump card in the trade war with the United States.

    Rare earth metals are a group of 17 chemical elements. They are indispensable for the manufacturing of screens for smartphones, motherboards, and other complex electronics. They are used in the production of modern construction materials, optics, nuclear engineering, mechanical engineering, petrochemistry, i.e. in almost all high-tech fields.

    China is the world's main producer of rare-earth metals. Most of the world's reserves of this raw material are concentrated in its grounds. Since the early 2000s, China has been actively developing the rare-earth processing industry. This was a logical decision, as China has been a world factory for many decades, where, for example, most of the electronics are produced.

    As a result, even those rare-earth elements that are mined in the Mountain Pass Mine in California, for example, are sent for processing to China. China currently controls over 90% of the rare earth market, which is estimated at $4 billion. This situation has begun to worry Washington: what if, as a result of a trade conflict, China decides to restrict or stop exporting rare earth metals entirely?

    Then how do we produce the same military equipment? Eventually, the Trump administration announced that it will look for alternative suppliers of rare-earth metals in other countries, including Australia and Malaysia, and will develop its production and processing of these raw materials, at least to meet military needs.

    Contrary to these concerns, however, China did not reduce the production of rare-earth metals but instead expanded its quotas. The use of rare-earth metals as leverage against other countries would hit the image of China and lead to the transformation of global supply chains, which is not beneficial to Beijing, Wang Yiwei, a professor at the School of International Studies at Renmin University, told Sputnik:

    “If China used rare-earth metals as a bargaining chip, it would be detrimental to China and the rest of the world, as it would ruin China's international image”, the expert said.

    According to the professor, in the end, most of the electronics that use in its production rare-earth metals are manufactured in China:

    “China would hardly refuse to participate in global supply chains just to use rare elements as a trump card in a trade war. Although many analysts have argued that China can use this leverage, I think it is more of a warning to the US”, he stressed expressing hope that Washington will be sensible about this problem and will not start a global supply chain war that could plunge the world into chaos.

    The expert also pointed out that rare-earth metal reserves were not limited to China. These resources are found in Australia, Mongolia, Japan, and, after all, in the US itself. Therefore, restricting the production and export of these metals would only lead to China losing its leading position in this market, and its place would be taken by alternative suppliers.

    On the contrary, the expansion of production is much more efficient. With the increase in market supply, this resource price falls. Under such conditions, it is becoming less profitable to invest in new production facilities, as the US is trying to do now. Therefore, this step of China, on the contrary, strengthens its position the world of rare earth metals supply. Furthermore, expanding output of this resource meets China's internal needs, Wang Yiwei noted.

    "The United States and Japan have already begun to develop rare-earth deposits in Australia. The US fears that although there will be no direct military confrontation with China, the confrontation in industrial areas has already begun. This is especially true for high technologies. Therefore, the US is trying to prepare for the confrontation with China in the long run," he said.

    However, according to the expert, China is now increasing the production of these resources because it has already outgrown the confrontation with the US and takes into account the problems of global supply chains. Therefore, China is strengthening the development of this industry so that it can meet its own needs, including the needs of the Industry 4.0 project.

    Cheese, Wine and Bread
    CC0
    EU, China Reach Landmark Trade Deal on High Quality Food Products - European Commission
    Industry 4.0 is China's long-term technological development programme intended for three decades. According to this programme, by 2045 China should become a great industrial power. The project provides for the development of such areas as telecommunications, information networks, integrated circuits, chips, aircraft engines, new materials, and new energy sources.

    Rare-earth metals are the key raw material for the development of all these industries. Logically, China will continue to strive to maintain its global leadership in the extraction and processing of this valuable resource.

    Tags:
    Trade Wars, Donald Trump, U.S, metals, China
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Bolivian wrestler Blanca Perez, aka Katy The Beautiful, a member of the Fighting Cholitas, fights with a male wrestler at Sharks of the Ring wrestling club in El Alto, Bolivia, on November 24, 2019.
    In Petticoat and Hat: The Art of Cholita Wrestling
    Turkeys & Testimonies
    Turkeys & Testimonies
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse