Register
19:28 GMT +327 November 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Huawei's first global flagship store is pictured in Shenzhen, Guangdong province, China October 30, 2019

    Huawei CEO Warns Trump the Point of No Return is Near as Trade Ban Remains Intact

    © REUTERS / ALY SONG
    Business
    Get short URL
    1110
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/images//107741/89/1077418992.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/business/201911271077418957-huawei-ceo-warns-trump-the-point-of-no-return-is-near-as-trade-ban-remains-intact/

    The United States has banned Huawei from doing business with American companies and is trying to shut it out from the growing global 5G market on unconfirmed allegations of espionage. The Chinese company flatly rejects the claims.

    Huawei CEO and founder Ren Zhengfei has warned US President Trump that his ongoing crackdown on the Chinese tech giant might backfire if they don’t return to business as usual.

    The Trump administration in May this year prohibited American companies from selling technology to Huawei without a government license, effectively cutting the Chinese firm out of the American market. The US claims Huawei products pose a security risk, a charge the company denies.

    Speaking to CNN, Ren Zhengfei warned that Huawei would have to “resort to alternatives” if that trade ban isn’t lifted.

    “If those alternatives become mature, I think it’ll become less likely to switch back to previous versions,” he said. “[It] is a critical moment for all of us, I hope the US government can consider what’s best for American companies.”

    Trump’s trade ban for Huawei affected major companies such as Intel, Google and Microsoft. Reports emerged over the summer that those companies have lobbied the US government to ease its trade ban.

    By early November, US regulators had received 260 applications from companies looking to renew business from Huawei since the ban was enacted. Microsoft was granted a license last week to sell “mass-market software” to the embattled Chinese firm. Intel and Google have yet to receive a permit.

    No business with Google means no Android updates on Huawei’s new devices, so the Shenzhen-based giant is working on a “large-scale” back-up plan, as Ren Zhengfei put it.

    Huawei is developing its own operating system, called Harmony, to replace Google’s Android OS. A senior company executive has recently admitted that this new replacement could take years to develop, but it could emerge as a serious competitor to Android in the long-term.

    Huawei is currently the world’s largest manufacturer of telecom equipment; it was also on course to overtake Samsung as the top-selling smartphone vendor, but the US ban pulled that target away.

    Asked whether Huawei can still become the world's biggest smartphone brand even without Google, Ren said: “I don’t think that would be a problem.”

    Huawei has reported that its revenue in the first nine months of 2019 increased 24.4 percent year-on-year despite the US pressure. Soaring sales in China, where it has 42 percent of the smartphone market, helped cushion the blow.

    Tags:
    Donald Trump, smartphone, Huawei, China, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Taylor Swift performs onstage during the 2019 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on 24 November 2019 in Los Angeles, California.
    47th Annual American Music Awards Held in Los Angeles
    Turkeys & Testimonies
    Turkeys & Testimonies
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse