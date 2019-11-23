Iran Expects to Secure $2Bln Loan From Moscow - Russian Energy Minister

"They have indeed made requests regarding a number of projects, budget and government loans ... Approximately $2 billion, $5 billion with the previous decisions taken into account. They say that they were promised 5 [billion] in 2015 ... they have asked to make it five [billion]," Novak told journalists.
On Friday, Novak held a meeting with his Iranian counterpart, Reza Ardakanian, to discuss the issue.
According to Iranian media, when Novak visited Tehran in October 2015, Russia promised to provide $5 billion for joint infrastructure projects.
