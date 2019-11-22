Register
22:17 GMT +322 November 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    A headline on a television screen on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange

    World’s Largest Hedge Fund Bets $1 Billion That Stock Market Will Fall by March 2020

    © AP Photo / Richard Drew
    Business
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe

    Bridgewater Associates LP, one of the largest investment management companies in the world, has reportedly bet more than $1 billion that either the S&P 500, Euro Stoxx 50 or both will fall by March 2020.

    The Wall Street Journal reported Friday that the wager was assembled over the span of several months and was carried out by multiple firms, including Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and Morgan Stanley. The bet itself is composed of “put options,” which are contracts that give the owner the right to sell an asset at a predetermined price, also known as a strike, by a certain date. 

    The report noted that the Bridgewater options’ expiry date is set in March, and that the investment company paid an estimated $1.5 billion for the put options contracts, which happen to be linked to roughly $100 billion worth of the indexes, sources familiar with the matter told the Journal.

    The matter of how much Bridgewater stands to gain from the wager is dependent on various factors, especially time. 

    According to Investopedia, the worth of a put option is highly contingent on the amount of time left until the contract’s listed expiration date. “The value of a put option decreases as its time to expiration approaches due to time decay, because the probability of the stock falling below the specified strike price decreases,” the site explains. 

    However, as the Journal points out, stock indexes would not necessarily have to fall below the designated strike price in order for Bridgewater to see any profits from its bet, since the firm could easily decide to simply sell off contracts that are increasing in value.

    The matter of why Bridgewater made the wager in the first place is presently unclear, as the firm has declined to offer an explanation of its trades. 

    “Though we won’t comment on our specific positions we do want to make two things clear,” Bridgewater said in a statement to CNBC. “First, the way we manage money is to have many interrelated positions, often to hedge other positions, and these change often, so that it would be a mistake to look at any one position at any one time to try to deduce the motivation behind that position.”

    “Second, we have no positions that are intended to either hedge or bet on any potential political developments in the US,” the firm added.

    News of the move comes a week after Ray Dalio, Bridgewater’s billionaire founder, told eventgoers at the annual National Committee on US-China Relations gala in New York that an all-out capital war was on the horizon.

    “There is a trade war, there is a technology war, there is a geopolitical war, and there could be capital wars. And how that’s approached is going to determine what our futures are like,” Dalio said at the November 14 event. “I honestly don’t know how it will be approached. We want to be optimistic.”

    That event, however, was not the first time that Dalio had made such remarks. The New York native made similar comments in October while speaking on a panel on the sidelines of an International Monetary Fund and World Bank meeting.

    Related:

    FISA Scandal: Wall Street Analyst on 'Clinton Machine' and 'Omnipotent' FBI
    Shutdown Aftermath: No Trump Wall, $6 Billion Lost, Says Wall Street
    Wall Street Cabal? Warren Buffett Pledges Support to Bloomberg for 2020 Race
    Biggest American Scandal: Wall Street Analyst Sheds Light on Obama's Role in 'Spygate' & 'Emailgate'
    The Wolf of Wall Street Producer Riza Aziz Held in Malaysia over Money Laundering
    Tags:
    Stock Market, hedge funds, hedge fund, S&P 500, investment
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    This Week in Pictures: 16-22 November
    This Week in Pictures: 16-22 November
    Taxing Jobs, Little Returns
    Taxing Jobs, Little Returns
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse