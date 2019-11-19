US Sanctions Freeze Billions in Venezuelan Assets, Violate International Law - Minister

"Billions of dollars [that] our people own has been affected by unilateral coercive measures taken by the government of the US, violating the international law and trying to impose unilateral decisions on free and sovereign state," he said.
The US administration intensified efforts to topple the Venezuelan government this year by imposing economic sanctions that US officials said were designed to exacerbate the nation’s already acute economic crisis.
"We have been affected by the impossibility to move our assets… We have property, like an oil company in the US frozen, it has been taken from us," the minister pointed out.
Besides the sanctions on the oil trade, the US administration announced in August tough new measures against the Maduro government, ordering to freeze all Venezuelan government assets in the US and ban transactions with the authorities.
All comments
Show new comments (0)