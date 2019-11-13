Share of Dollar in Russia National Wealth Fund's Structure to Be Reduced - Finance Ministry

"I can tell now that the share of the dollar will be reduced. We are studying different currencies. Obviously, all the reserve currencies, those listed as a reserve under standards of the International Monetary Fund, including yuan and [currencies of] other countries," Kolychev said.
The ministry plans to change the FNB's currency structure in 2020, following the changing structure of gold and forex reserves amid geopolitical risks.
Russian President Vladimir Putin earlier argued during the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum in 2019 that an era of global "dollar dominance" might come to an end soon. He opined that this could happen due to Washington "abusing" the status of its currency to punish those that the US doesn't like.
