Share of Dollar in Russia National Wealth Fund's Structure to Be Reduced - Finance Ministry

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian Finance Ministry will reduce the share of the US dollar in the structure of the National Wealth Fund (FNB) and it currently studies different currencies, including yuan, Deputy Finance Minister Vladimir Kolychev said on Wednesday.

"I can tell now that the share of the dollar will be reduced. We are studying different currencies. Obviously, all the reserve currencies, those listed as a reserve under standards of the International Monetary Fund, including yuan and [currencies of] other countries," Kolychev said.

The ministry plans to change the FNB's currency structure in 2020, following the changing structure of gold and forex reserves amid geopolitical risks.

For the last two years, several countries have announced their intention to reduce US dollar use in their trade with partners, in part due to Washington threatening sanctions on those, who trade with Iran and Venezuela. Among them are Russia and other BRICS states, Turkey and Iran, which was slapped with hefty US sanctions in November 2018.

Russian President Vladimir Putin earlier argued during the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum in 2019 that an era of global "dollar dominance" might come to an end soon. He opined that this could happen due to Washington "abusing" the status of its currency to punish those that the US doesn't like.